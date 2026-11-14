undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful, Wise & Tiny Dogs Ready for Adoption in Appleton
Appleton has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. Here are a few local pups who are ready to meet their new families.
Buckwheat
- Breed: Mutt mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $400
- Shelter: The Hope Highway
Buckwheat is a young mixed-breed boy with a soft tan coat and lots of life ahead of him. As a younger dog, he’s a great match for someone who can offer playtime, walks, and training.
For full details and to see if he’s a fit for your home, including other pets or kids, please contact The Hope Highway through his online listing.
👉 Meet Buckwheat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Princess
- Breed: Mutt mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Not listed
- Adoption fee: $265
- Shelter: The Hope Highway
Princess is a senior mixed-breed girl looking for a calm, loving home to enjoy her golden years. Senior dogs often settle in quickly and are usually past the wild puppy stage.
To learn more about her health, energy level, and what kind of home she needs, reach out to The Hope Highway via her listing.
👉 Meet Princess and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Melody
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Fox Valley Humane Association
- Shelter phone: (920) 733-1717
Melody is a petite Chihuahua mix with a tan-and-white coat and a young dog’s energy. Her smaller size may make her a good fit for an apartment or a home with limited space, as long as she still gets daily exercise and attention.
Call Fox Valley Humane Association at (920) 733-1717 or visit her listing to learn more about her personality and needs.
👉 Meet Melody and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Appleton area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Share this with friends and neighbors so these dogs can find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.