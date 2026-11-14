Appleton has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. Here are a few local pups who are ready to meet their new families.

Breed: Mutt mix

Mutt mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: The Hope Highway

Buckwheat is a young mixed-breed boy with a soft tan coat and lots of life ahead of him. As a younger dog, he’s a great match for someone who can offer playtime, walks, and training.

For full details and to see if he’s a fit for your home, including other pets or kids, please contact The Hope Highway through his online listing.

👉 Meet Buckwheat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mutt mix

Mutt mix Age: Senior

Gender: Female

Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $265

Shelter: The Hope Highway

Princess is a senior mixed-breed girl looking for a calm, loving home to enjoy her golden years. Senior dogs often settle in quickly and are usually past the wild puppy stage.

To learn more about her health, energy level, and what kind of home she needs, reach out to The Hope Highway via her listing.

👉 Meet Princess and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Fox Valley Humane Association

Shelter phone: (920) 733-1717

Melody is a petite Chihuahua mix with a tan-and-white coat and a young dog’s energy. Her smaller size may make her a good fit for an apartment or a home with limited space, as long as she still gets daily exercise and attention.

Call Fox Valley Humane Association at (920) 733-1717 or visit her listing to learn more about her personality and needs.

👉 Meet Melody and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Appleton area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Share this with friends and neighbors so these dogs can find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.