The Appleton Public Library will host the final fall Appleton Lyceum event with a celebration of Dante's Inferno on November 19 at 6:00 p.m. in the Mary Beth Nienhaus Rooms A & B. Guests can hear Italian professor Max Veritas recite Dante in Italian, enjoy music by Lawrence University professor Matt Turner, and view art by local artist Judith Waller, all inspired by the Divine Comedy.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Appleton Public Library