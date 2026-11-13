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📣 Appleton, WI Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles from Intern to AE
Appleton has a nice mix of sales roles right now, from entry-level internships to seasoned account executive spots. Good options here if you like building relationships and closing deals.
Mid-Market Account Executive, Spectrum Business
- Employer: Spectrum Business
- Location: Appleton, WI (office-based, territory sales)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Consultative B2B role selling voice, data, and video solutions to small, mid, and large businesses. You’ll run your own territory, do needs analysis, cold calling, proposals, and work closely with account management to keep clients happy. Requires high school diploma or GED, valid driver’s license, and experience in consultative sales; telecom and 3+ years exceeding quotas are a plus.
Technical Sales & Consulting Intern
- Employer: FutureTech Insights
- Location: Appleton, WI
- Type: Paid internship (12 weeks, summer)
- Compensation: $20–$32 per hour
Great fit for students who want a mix of sales and engineering/tech. You’ll support sales and manufacturing customers, with tracks in Business Development, Account Management, or Technology Consulting, plus training and perks like health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and flexible hours. Must be pursuing a bachelor’s or advanced degree, legally able to work in the U.S., and enrolled at least one semester after the internship.
Account Executive – Sales (Uniforms)
- Employer: Vestis
- Location: Appleton, WI (field-based)
- Type: Full-time, outside B2B sales
- Salary: Not listed
Outside sales role building a new customer base for uniforms and workplace supplies. Heavy on prospecting, cold calling, first appointments, and territory planning, with travel in the field and some overnights. They’re looking for 18–36+ months of B2B sales, strong closing skills, CRM experience (Salesforce), and a valid driver’s license.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—sales skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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