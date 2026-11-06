🍽️ Appleton, WI Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring

Appleton’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with restaurants, theaters, and hotels all adding to their teams. If you like working with people and keeping guests happy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Marcus Theatres

Marcus Theatres Location: Appleton, WI

Appleton, WI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy movie theater where it’s all about food, service, film, and fun. You’ll coach staff, keep the theater running smoothly, and enjoy perks like free movies and meals, paid vacation, and medical, dental, vision, and retirement for full-time hours.

Employer: Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen)

Location: Appleton, WI

Appleton, WI Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location + tips

Keep the dining room clean, safe, and ready so guests can be seated fast and enjoy their meals. This role comes with weekly pay, flexible schedules, health and wealth benefits, and dining discounts (yes, including those Honey Butter Croissants).

Employer: Not listed (Marriott-branded hotel)

Not listed (Marriott-branded hotel) Location: Appleton, WI, US

Appleton, WI, US Type: Full-time

Pay: From $60,000 per year

Lead a new Marriott-branded hotel from final pre-opening steps into full operation. You’ll handle hiring the team, setting up operations, driving guest satisfaction, and owning the hotel’s financial performance, ideal for someone with 3–5 years of hotel management experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—you might spot a shift, benefit, or detail that makes it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.