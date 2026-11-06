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🍽️ Appleton, WI Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring
Appleton’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with restaurants, theaters, and hotels all adding to their teams. If you like working with people and keeping guests happy, these are worth a look.
Assistant Manager, FT – Marcus Theatres
- Employer: Marcus Theatres
- Location: Appleton, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run a busy movie theater where it’s all about food, service, film, and fun. You’ll coach staff, keep the theater running smoothly, and enjoy perks like free movies and meals, paid vacation, and medical, dental, vision, and retirement for full-time hours.
Busser (Server Assistant) – Cheddar’s / Darden
- Employer: Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen)
- Location: Appleton, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Variable by location + tips
Keep the dining room clean, safe, and ready so guests can be seated fast and enjoy their meals. This role comes with weekly pay, flexible schedules, health and wealth benefits, and dining discounts (yes, including those Honey Butter Croissants).
Hotel General Manager – Marriott Branded
- Employer: Not listed (Marriott-branded hotel)
- Location: Appleton, WI, US
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $60,000 per year
Lead a new Marriott-branded hotel from final pre-opening steps into full operation. You’ll handle hiring the team, setting up operations, driving guest satisfaction, and owning the hotel’s financial performance, ideal for someone with 3–5 years of hotel management experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—you might spot a shift, benefit, or detail that makes it a great fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.