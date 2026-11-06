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🏥 Appleton, WI Healthcare Hiring Now: Multiple Local Roles
Appleton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on caregiving to advanced clinical roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Advanced Licensed Practical Nurse – Telehealth
Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
Location: Appleton, WI (NEWAC division clinics in Appleton, Cleveland, and Green Bay)
Type: Full-time, GS-7 LPN/LVN
Salary: Not listed (federal GS-7 pay scale)
Provide telehealth and in-person nursing care for veterans with a wide range of needs. This role is ideal for an experienced LPN who wants more complex responsibilities, works well independently, and likes being part of a mission-driven VA team.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,644/week
Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
Location: Appleton, WI
Type: Travel, full-time (36 hrs/week, 13-week contract)
Salary: About $2,644 per week (12-hr day shifts)
Work Fri–Sun, 7 a.m.–7 p.m., with no call, using GE CT scanners and EPIC. Great fit if you’re ARRT (CT) certified with WI license and want strong weekly pay plus the flexibility of travel work.
Distribution Technician – Part-Time
Employer: The Community Blood Center
Location: Appleton, WI
Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week, Tue–Thu 1–9 p.m.)
Salary: Not listed
Behind-the-scenes lab role helping process, label, store, and distribute blood products that support local patients. No prior medical experience needed, and you get on-the-job training plus access to benefits like health insurance, PTO, and a 403(b) (depending on hours).
In Home Caregiver | AM Shift
Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving
Location: Appleton, WI
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Morning in-home care shifts starting at 8 a.m., with an immediate start available. You’ll help clients with personal care, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship, with flexible scheduling, a benefits package, and caregiver bonuses.
Caregiver (Menasha) – Direct Support Professional
Employer: Clarity Care
Location: Based in Appleton/Manasha area, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Up to $18/hour + $1/hour weekend premium
Support adults with varying abilities in residential group homes, helping with daily living, personal care, and community outings. No experience needed—paid training, flexible shifts, health benefits, PTO, and daily pay options are available.
Caregiver (Neenah) – Direct Support Professional
Employer: Clarity Care
Location: Based in Appleton/Neenah area, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Up to $18/hour + $1/hour weekend premium
Very similar DSP role serving group homes near Neenah, focused on independence, personal care, and community activities. Great if you want meaningful work, steady hours, and benefits without needing prior certifications.
Occupational Therapist – Pediatrics (Birth to 3)
Employer: VARC, Inc.
Location: Appleton, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Around $70,000 per year
Provide early intervention OT services to infants and toddlers in a family-centered, coaching model. This role offers flexible scheduling, strong team support, generous time off, and the chance to truly impact children with developmental delays.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple openings and flexible options.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.