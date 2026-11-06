🏥 Appleton, WI Healthcare Hiring Now: Multiple Local Roles

Appleton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on caregiving to advanced clinical roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Appleton, WI (NEWAC division clinics in Appleton, Cleveland, and Green Bay)

Type: Full-time, GS-7 LPN/LVN

Salary: Not listed (federal GS-7 pay scale)

Provide telehealth and in-person nursing care for veterans with a wide range of needs. This role is ideal for an experienced LPN who wants more complex responsibilities, works well independently, and likes being part of a mission-driven VA team.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Location: Appleton, WI

Type: Travel, full-time (36 hrs/week, 13-week contract)

Salary: About $2,644 per week (12-hr day shifts)

Work Fri–Sun, 7 a.m.–7 p.m., with no call, using GE CT scanners and EPIC. Great fit if you’re ARRT (CT) certified with WI license and want strong weekly pay plus the flexibility of travel work.

Employer: The Community Blood Center

Location: Appleton, WI

Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week, Tue–Thu 1–9 p.m.)

Salary: Not listed

Behind-the-scenes lab role helping process, label, store, and distribute blood products that support local patients. No prior medical experience needed, and you get on-the-job training plus access to benefits like health insurance, PTO, and a 403(b) (depending on hours).

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Location: Appleton, WI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Morning in-home care shifts starting at 8 a.m., with an immediate start available. You’ll help clients with personal care, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship, with flexible scheduling, a benefits package, and caregiver bonuses.

Employer: Clarity Care

Location: Based in Appleton/Manasha area, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $18/hour + $1/hour weekend premium

Support adults with varying abilities in residential group homes, helping with daily living, personal care, and community outings. No experience needed—paid training, flexible shifts, health benefits, PTO, and daily pay options are available.

Employer: Clarity Care

Location: Based in Appleton/Neenah area, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $18/hour + $1/hour weekend premium

Very similar DSP role serving group homes near Neenah, focused on independence, personal care, and community activities. Great if you want meaningful work, steady hours, and benefits without needing prior certifications.

Employer: VARC, Inc.

Location: Appleton, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Around $70,000 per year

Provide early intervention OT services to infants and toddlers in a family-centered, coaching model. This role offers flexible scheduling, strong team support, generous time off, and the chance to truly impact children with developmental delays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple openings and flexible options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.