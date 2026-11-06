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🐶 Playful, Loyal & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Appleton
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Appleton, WI? These adoptable dogs are waiting for a safe, loving home and a family to call their own.
Yolanda
- Breed: Husky / German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
- Adoption fee: $350
- Shelter: Burnside Paws Animal Rescue
- Location: Appleton, WI
Yolanda is a beautiful, gentle girl with a dainty play style that makes her a sweet companion. She loves other dogs and adores people, and is hoping for a family who will include her in their daily life and fun.
👉 Meet Yolanda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Canela
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with white
- Adoption fee: $350
- Shelter: Burnside Paws Animal Rescue
- Location: Appleton, WI
Canela is an adventurous, athletic girl who’s also ready to snuggle when the day is done. She’s looking for a family who wants a canine buddy for outings, playtime, and couch time too.
👉 Meet Canela and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Oliver
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Fox Valley Humane Association
- Phone: (920) 733-1717
- Location: Appleton, WI
Oliver is a medium-sized mixed breed dog with a soft white and brown coat and a calm adult presence. He’s looking for a home that will give him steady love, routine, and a comfy spot to relax.
👉 Meet Oliver and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ginger
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $350
- Shelter: The Hope Highway
- Location: Appleton, WI
Ginger is a small mixed-breed girl with a rich chocolate coat. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that appreciates a smaller companion.
👉 Meet Ginger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Olive Oyl
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Adult (about 4 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Fox Valley Humane Association
- Phone: (920) 733-1717
- Location: Appleton, WI
Olive Oyl is a loyal, people-loving cattle dog mix who has known home life since she was a tiny puppy. She’s housebroken and loves to be close to her humans, soaking up belly scratches and following you around as your shadow. She’s hoping for a stable, committed home where she can be someone’s best friend.
👉 Meet Olive Oyl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Starfish
- Breed: Terrier (small, mixed)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $350
- Shelter: Burnside Paws Animal Rescue
- Location: Appleton, WI
Starfish is a cute little terrier mix who has already been through a lot in her young life. She’s ready to leave the hard times behind and find a forever home that will keep her safe and loved.
👉 Meet Starfish and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Britton
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white
- Adoption fee: $450
- Shelter: Burnside Paws Animal Rescue
- Location: Appleton, WI
Britton is a handsome Lab mix puppy looking for a forever family to grow up with. He’ll need the usual puppy basics—training, patience, and lots of love—as he learns about the world.
👉 Meet Britton and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Appleton area and thinking about adding a dog to your home, please reach out to the listed shelters and rescues or click through to their Adopt-a-Pet pages to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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