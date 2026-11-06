🐶 Playful, Loyal & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Appleton

Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Appleton, WI? These adoptable dogs are waiting for a safe, loving home and a family to call their own.

Breed: Husky / German Shepherd Dog mix

Husky / German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Burnside Paws Animal Rescue

Location: Appleton, WI

Yolanda is a beautiful, gentle girl with a dainty play style that makes her a sweet companion. She loves other dogs and adores people, and is hoping for a family who will include her in their daily life and fun.

👉 Meet Yolanda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix

American Staffordshire Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with white

Brown/Chocolate with white Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Burnside Paws Animal Rescue

Location: Appleton, WI

Canela is an adventurous, athletic girl who’s also ready to snuggle when the day is done. She’s looking for a family who wants a canine buddy for outings, playtime, and couch time too.

👉 Meet Canela and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with brown/chocolate

White with brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Fox Valley Humane Association

Phone: (920) 733-1717

Location: Appleton, WI

Oliver is a medium-sized mixed breed dog with a soft white and brown coat and a calm adult presence. He’s looking for a home that will give him steady love, routine, and a comfy spot to relax.

👉 Meet Oliver and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: The Hope Highway

Location: Appleton, WI

Ginger is a small mixed-breed girl with a rich chocolate coat. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that appreciates a smaller companion.

👉 Meet Ginger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Adult (about 4 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Fox Valley Humane Association

Phone: (920) 733-1717

Location: Appleton, WI

Olive Oyl is a loyal, people-loving cattle dog mix who has known home life since she was a tiny puppy. She’s housebroken and loves to be close to her humans, soaking up belly scratches and following you around as your shadow. She’s hoping for a stable, committed home where she can be someone’s best friend.

👉 Meet Olive Oyl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (small, mixed)

Terrier (small, mixed) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Burnside Paws Animal Rescue

Location: Appleton, WI

Starfish is a cute little terrier mix who has already been through a lot in her young life. She’s ready to leave the hard times behind and find a forever home that will keep her safe and loved.

👉 Meet Starfish and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white Adoption fee: $450

Shelter: Burnside Paws Animal Rescue

Location: Appleton, WI

Britton is a handsome Lab mix puppy looking for a forever family to grow up with. He’ll need the usual puppy basics—training, patience, and lots of love—as he learns about the world.

👉 Meet Britton and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Appleton area and thinking about adding a dog to your home, please reach out to the listed shelters and rescues or click through to their Adopt-a-Pet pages to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.