📋 Appleton, WI Admin Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings

Appleton’s admin scene is busy right now, with solid office roles in both nonprofit and healthcare. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region

Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region Location: Appleton, WI (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time, benefits eligible

Pay: From $24.25/hour (about $50K/year)

Support the Donor Services & Gift Planning team with front desk coverage, phones, email inboxes, and event prep. This role stands out for its flexible hybrid schedule, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid volunteer hours), and the chance to help manage donor relationships that directly impact local nonprofits.

Employer: R1 RCM

R1 RCM Location: Appleton, WI (On-site, healthcare setting)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $21.10/hour

Front-line admin role helping patients check in, handling questions, and using hospital systems for registration and paperwork. No prior experience is required, so this is a good entry-level path into healthcare admin with clear, structured duties and room to learn on the job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed by the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.