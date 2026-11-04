🔧 Appleton, WI Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Tech Roles

Appleton has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things and being out in the field. These roles are all full-time and focused on keeping buildings and equipment running smoothly.

Employer: Roundy's Supermarkets, Inc. (part of The Kroger Co. )

Roundy's Supermarkets, Inc. (part of ) Location: Appleton, WI (driving to multiple stores)

(driving to multiple stores) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support supermarket refrigeration and HVAC systems across local stores. Good fit if you have 1+ year refrigeration/HVAC experience, can read schematics, and don’t mind driving, climbing ladders, and working in different temps. Offers health benefits, paid time off, discounts, and tuition reimbursement (up to $21,000).

Employer: Walmart

Location: 3701 E Calumet St, Appleton, WI 54915

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (competitive; bonus eligible)

Commercial rack refrigeration HVAC tech role keeping Walmart store systems running. Needs 2+ years commercial refrigeration/HVAC, EPA certification, and a clean driving record. Comes with work vehicle and tools, multiple health plans, Walmart discount, paid time off, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and free college through Live Better U.

Employer: National Sales LLC – Master Spas Wisconsin

Location: Appleton, WI (field service across Wisconsin)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00 – $24.00 per hour

Field role traveling to homes to diagnose and repair hot tubs and swim spas. Hot tub experience is not required if you have strong mechanical, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, appliance, or auto repair skills. Offers 401(k), health and dental insurance, and a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and reading the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.