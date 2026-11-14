Appleton’s healthcare scene is small but steady, and CoreCivic is one of the main local employers hiring right now. If you’re open to correctional health, these roles offer solid pay and full-time hours.

Employer: CoreCivic

CoreCivic Location: Appleton, MN

Salary: $29.11/hour

Type: Full-time

This role supports the dentist with inmate care: setting up instruments, assisting with procedures, sterilizing equipment, and tracking supplies. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of dental assisting experience and a dental assistant certificate that meets Minnesota’s Dental Practice Act.

Employer: CoreCivic

CoreCivic Location: Appleton, MN

Salary: $24.04/hour

Type: Full-time

You’ll give meds under supervision, take vitals, prep patients for exams, and help nurses and providers in a secure facility. Requires state CMA certification, a high school diploma or GED, and being at least 21 with a valid driver’s license.

Employer: CoreCivic

CoreCivic Location: Appleton, MN

Salary: $47.11–$60.10/hour + $10,000 sign-on bonus

Shift: 2nd Shift, 12:00pm–8:30pm

Type: Full-time

This RN role focuses on chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, asthma, HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, and mental health. You’ll assess patients, build and update care plans, give meds, document in EMR, and respond to emergencies in a secure setting. Needs current RN license and 3+ years in chronic disease management or correctional health.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—apply soon and follow up with HR so your application doesn’t get lost.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.