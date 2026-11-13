Press Release: Injury Plane Crash at US 20 and Fostoria Road

Woodville Township – The Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating an injury plane crash at US 20 and Fostoria Road in Sandusky County. The crash occurred on November 12th at 2:35pm. Clifton E. Green, age 64, of Fort Worth, Texas was operating a 1965 Moonie M20C single engine plane traveling […]

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