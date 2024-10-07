Open in App
    Agreements with Yakima Valley College and PNWU create easier healthcare career pathways

    By Morgan Huff,

    1 days ago

    YAKIMA, Wash. -- After several agreements between Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences and Yakima Valley College, it will now be easier for students in Central Washington to pursue careers in healthcare.

    With these agreements, YVC students will transition into PNWU’s Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, School of Occupational Therapy, School of Dental Medicine, and Master of Arts, Medical Sciences programs easier.

    “YVC has a strong tradition of preparing skilled health care professionals, both through our own health care degree and certificate programs, as well as future dentists, doctors, pharmacists and other fields,” said Kerrie Cavaness, interim vice president for instruction. “We’re pleased to partner with PNWU in creating clear pathways for our students to start their academic work here at YVC and then enter their desired program. This will help students save time and money on their journey to entering health care professions that are in high demand here in Central Washington.”

    “PNWU and YVC have a history of working together to educate healthcare professionals that will serve the communities in the Yakima Valley,” said Wayne C. Miller, provost and chief academic officer at PNWU. “These new agreements solidify our common goals and strategies to accomplish this mission.”

    “Our institutions serve a diverse and vibrant community and these articulation agreements are an important way for PNWU and YVC to work together to remove barriers to students who have a dream of entering health care careers and contributing to the health and well-being of our region,” said Cavaness.

    The articulation agreements provide for the following:

    · Dental Medicine – Each year, up to two seats in the school’s recruiting class will be designated for YVC students who complete prerequisites at YVC and meet PNWU’s other admission requirements.

    · Master of Arts, Medical Sciences – Each year, up to six seats in the school’s recruiting class will be designated for students who have earned 30 or more college-level credits from YVC and meet PNWU’s other admission requirements.

    · Occupational Therapy – Each year, up to two seats in the school’s recruiting class will be designated for students who have earned 30 or more college-level credits from YVC (including Biology 160, Biology 241, Biology 242, English 204, Philosophy 120 and Psychology 200) and meet PNWU’s other admission requirements.

    · Osteopathic Medicine – Students who have earned 30 or more college-level credits from YVC and meet PNWU’s other admission requirements will be guaranteed an admission interview with the College of Osteopathic Medicine.

    YVC and PNWU is still working to get an agreement to create a similar pathway to PNWU's School of Physical Therapy.

    School officials said many students who start school at YVC have a general idea about their future careers but are still deciding on a career pathway. Cavaness said the agreements will help YVC work with students to refine their education goals.

    “Many students start college knowing that they want to pursue some career in health care, but they’re not sure what all of the options are,” said Cavaness. “With the articulation agreements, we can let students know there’s an option that’s close to home and exactly what steps they need to take.”

    “YVC and PNWU recognize that there are many non-traditional students in the Yakima Valley that face obstacles in obtaining their education not experienced by traditional students,” said Miller. “These new agreements remove some of those obstacles, which will ultimately result a more diverse healthcare workforce in our communities.”

