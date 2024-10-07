Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Apple Valley News Now

    Grant County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 54-year-old man at O'Sullivan Reservoir

    By Morgan Huff,

    1 days ago

    GRANT CO., Wash. -- The Grant County Sheriff's Office it is searching for a missing 54-year-old man who went missing while fishing at O'Sullivan Reservoir.

    Officials said Richard Smith, 54, of Moses Lake went fishing at the O'Sullivan Reservoir in Grant County on Thursday, October 3.

    As of Monday, October 7, Smith is still missing. Officials said a Sheriff's Marine Patrol boat is launched and is searching the reservoir.

    GCSO said a Yakima man found Smith's tackle box and floatation device from Smith's boat. The man said the equipment was found on the shore on Saturday. GCSO is attempting to reconnect with this person for more information.

    According to officials, his girlfriend reported him missing. His truck was found at "Medicare Beach" which is at the end of the Fish and Wildlife access road on the north shore.

    GCSO said Smith was carrying two boats in his truck including a 12-foot flat bottom aluminum boat and a kayak. When officers found his truck, the kayak was still in it but the aluminum boat was not and it's believed he was in this boat while fishing.

    According to GCSO, Smith is 5 feet 9 inches and weighs about 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes, bald head with a white goatee and was last seen wearing black/dark blue Adidas running pants. His shirt or jacket color is unknown.

    GCSO said Smith's cellphone is dead and/or not receiving signal and there is no evidence of foul play in his disappearance.

    GCSO searched the area on Sunday, October 6 with two boats, two fixed-wind aircraft and a drone. Officials were able to search a "very large" area of open water and shoreline with no sighting of Smith.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff's Office at 509-762-1160. Case number 24GS12378.

    MORE ON APPLEVALLEYNEWSNOW.COM

    KPD: Man arrested for DUI, hit-and-run after crashing into old Shelby's Floral building

    KENNEWICK, Wash. -- The Kennewick Police Department said a man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run.

    McCurley Dealerships partner with Yoke's for annual food drive to support local food banks

    REGIONAL -- McCurley Dealerships are supporting local food banks through its annual Hometown Food Drive in the month of October.

    City of Yakima hosting its 8th annual Sip and Stroll

    YAKIMA, Wash. -- The City of Yakima said it is hosting its 8th Annual Sip and Stroll: A beer, wine, cider and spirits event.

    ​COPYRIGHT 2024 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OuWGK_0vxtlfq400
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Death row inmate's bizarre last meal request shocks Texas prison staff
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Target apologizes after customer walks out of store after being ‘forced’ to use checkout option and lines were ‘30 deep’
    The US Sun7 days ago
    Idaho man took a homeless person to breakfast. He then drugged and stabbed him 16 times
    the-independent.com7 days ago
    Ohio Woman's Last Words to Husband Before Injecting Him With Lethal Poison: 'I Have a Surprise For You'
    lawyerherald.com5 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 hours ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Helene death toll rises to at least 232 across 6 states
    Apple Valley News Now3 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today13 minutes ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    We interrupt our programming to inform you that Marjorie Taylor Greene believes Democrats are controlling the weather
    wegotthiscovered.com5 days ago
    ‘The power of water.’ How Helene devastated western North Carolina and left communities in ruins
    Apple Valley News Now3 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Jax advised to hunker down as Hurricane Milton nears
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Frontier Airlines plane carrying 190 passengers 'bursts into flames' landing at Las Vegas airport
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Study: Hurricanes like Helene are deadly when they hit and keep killing for years after
    Apple Valley News Now4 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Rumored school shooting locks down Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy