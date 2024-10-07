Grant County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 54-year-old man at O'Sullivan Reservoir

GRANT CO., Wash. -- The Grant County Sheriff's Office it is searching for a missing 54-year-old man who went missing while fishing at O'Sullivan Reservoir.

Officials said Richard Smith, 54, of Moses Lake went fishing at the O'Sullivan Reservoir in Grant County on Thursday, October 3.

As of Monday, October 7, Smith is still missing. Officials said a Sheriff's Marine Patrol boat is launched and is searching the reservoir.

GCSO said a Yakima man found Smith's tackle box and floatation device from Smith's boat. The man said the equipment was found on the shore on Saturday. GCSO is attempting to reconnect with this person for more information.

According to officials, his girlfriend reported him missing. His truck was found at "Medicare Beach" which is at the end of the Fish and Wildlife access road on the north shore.

GCSO said Smith was carrying two boats in his truck including a 12-foot flat bottom aluminum boat and a kayak. When officers found his truck, the kayak was still in it but the aluminum boat was not and it's believed he was in this boat while fishing.

According to GCSO, Smith is 5 feet 9 inches and weighs about 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes, bald head with a white goatee and was last seen wearing black/dark blue Adidas running pants. His shirt or jacket color is unknown.

GCSO said Smith's cellphone is dead and/or not receiving signal and there is no evidence of foul play in his disappearance.

GCSO searched the area on Sunday, October 6 with two boats, two fixed-wind aircraft and a drone. Officials were able to search a "very large" area of open water and shoreline with no sighting of Smith.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff's Office at 509-762-1160. Case number 24GS12378.

