Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Apple Valley News Now

    Construction of world’s tallest skyscraper resumes after years-long hiatus

    By By Oscar Holland, CNN,

    2 days ago

    (CNN) — Construction of Saudi Arabia’s kilometer-high Jeddah Tower, which will become the world’s tallest skyscraper upon completion, has resumed almost seven years after work ground to a halt amid a kingdom-wide anti-corruption purge.

    At a ceremony held on the site Wednesday, the development consortium behind the project, Jeddah Economic Company (JEC), announced that the tower is now scheduled to finish in 2028.

    The 1,000-meter-tall (3,280-foot) skyscraper was around a third complete when, in 2017, several key figures — including the chairmen of both the main contractor and a conglomerate that co-financed the project — were detained in Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s anti-graft campaign, which saw hundreds questioned on accusations of corruption.

    Work continued after the arrests, though it came to a standstill in early 2018. In January of that year, with growing concern about the purge’s economic fallout, JEC told CNN that construction would still go ahead, but a years-long hiatus ensued. Disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic also reportedly delayed plans to resume work.

    This week’s ceremony was attended by one of the previously detained officials, Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who is the chairman of Kingdom Holding Company, one the project’s main backers. Alwaleed, the Crown Prince’s cousin, was freed nearly three months after his arrest, though it is not known why and under what circumstances he was released.

    Following yesterday’s ceremony, Alwaleed posted a video to X showing a digital rendering of the gleaming tower with the caption: “We’re back.”

    Another key figure embroiled in the anti-corruption drive was Bakr bin Laden, chairman of the skyscraper’s main contractor, Saudi Binladen Group. The construction mogul, who is the half-brother of Osama bin Laden, was reportedly released in 2021, three years after his arrest. His family’s firm, which also owns a stake in the Jeddah Tower project, has been rehired to complete the construction work.

    According to an announcement published via the Saudi stock exchange, Saudi Binladen Group’s new contract is worth 7.2 billion riyal ($1.9 billion), of which around 1.1 billion riyal ($290 million) has been already paid for completed work. At present, 63 of the tower’s 157 stories have been built.

    While Wednesday’s ceremony marked the first official announcement that construction is resuming, satellite images provided to Newsweek by US firm Maxar Technologies two months ago suggested that work was already taking place on the site. In September 2023, Dubai-based magazine MEED reported that JEC had invited contractors to bid for the project, though the developer declined to confirm plans to CNN at the time.

    Designed for extremes

    Formerly known as Kingdom Tower, the skyscraper broke ground in 2013 and was initially expected to be completed by 2020. It will stand more than 500 feet above Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, currently the world’s tallest building.

    Overlooking the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia’s commercial capital, Jeddah, the skyscraper is expected to contain office, retail and residential space. Original plans, first unveiled in 2011, included a hotel, shopping mall and the world’s highest observation deck.

    The Kingdom Holding Company did not respond to CNN’s request for confirmation that the design and building specifications had remained unchanged throughout the hiatus.

    The tower was designed by US architect Adrian Smith, who used the building’s “three-petal” footprint and tapered aerodynamic shape to overcome the huge technical challenges of building at such heights. The architect’s Chicago-based practice, Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill, has said the tower’s shape “evokes a bundle of leaves shooting up from the ground.”

    Plans also include 59 different elevators, in what the firm called “one of the world’s most sophisticated elevator systems.”

    Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill did not respond to CNN’s request for comment on the resumption of work.

    Jeddah Tower will be the crown jewel of a wider 57-million-square-foot, $20-billion development dubbed Jeddah Economic City. Speaking to CNN in 2018, JEC’s then chief development officer Hisham Jomah said the project was “changing the mindset” of Jeddah, which has traditionally acted as a gateway to the holy cities of Medina and Mecca.

    “Before (the tower) was here, this was not considered a place that people would live,” said Jomah, who has since passed away. “We are creating an independent city… so that you don’t have to leave here.”

    The-CNN-Wire

    ™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

    ​THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2024  CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3upjaI_0vsp7BwQ00

    Work halted on the unfinished Jeddah Tower in 2018.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Eleuterio Paje
    22h ago
    A Filipino friend of mine was one of the foreign workers furloughed when construction was stopped in 2017. I hope he will be recalled soon.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Conor McGregor funeral scheduled for Oct. 12 in Spain, Ilia Topuria to serve as Undertaker
    MMAmania.com2 days ago
    King Charles' Funeral Plans Leave the Royal Family Torn as They Prepare for Prince William to Ascend to the Throne
    OK Magazine1 day ago
    Americans are getting letters from the IRS. Here are six reasons why
    thetransferportalcfb.com1 day ago
    Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
    Latin Times4 days ago
    Woman died of heart attack caused by stranger repeatedly raping her, court told
    The Independent1 day ago
    Jennifer Lopez In Skimpy Crop Top Told To Put Some ‘Clothes’ On
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    'All hell broke loose' after former Trump voters cut ad for Kamala Harris: report
    Raw Story5 days ago
    Jennifer Aniston responds to shocking affair allegations with Obama
    breezyscroll.com1 day ago
    Elon Musk Declares ‘If Trump is Not Elected, This Will Be the Last Election’ — Says Voting Trump is the ‘Only Way’ to ‘Save’ Democracy
    Mediaite6 days ago
    Empty John: 'Dying' Rocketman Elton Tragically Confesses He's Had So Many Organs Ripped Out in Secret Surgeries 'Only My Left Hip is Left'
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    Tragic Last Days of Former President Jimmy Carter, 100: Trapped in Wheelchair, Pin Thin and Refusing Medical Treatment
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    John F. Kennedy's first casket was buried at sea to keep it out of the hands of the 'morbidly curious'
    War History Online2 days ago
    Pregnant mom of two is ‘completely trapped’ in her North Carolina home
    Apple Valley News Now7 days ago
    David Steward Is Now Said To Be The Richest Black Man In America With An Estimated $11.4B Net Worth
    Afrotech4 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Tennessee factory employees were swept away by Helene. Their families say they weren’t allowed to leave work in time to flee
    Apple Valley News Now1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    SS United States Will Sink: The Largest Luxury Passenger Liner Ever Built In The U.S.
    Edmond Thorne5 hours ago
    In Memory of Adored Actress Elizabeth Pena: 10 Years After Her Tragic Death By Alcohol
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    New MH370 project searches for answers on vanished plane
    NewsNation1 day ago
    India: Customs officials seize 12 iPhone 16 Pro Max at airport in northern India
    breakingone.com1 day ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News19 days ago
    New Ford Territory gets new front-end and 'anti-BYD' hybrid version
    motor1.com17 hours ago
    Watch: American Airlines passengers intervene to protect woman from violent male companion: ‘Do not touch her’
    breezyscroll.com1 day ago
    NJ Businessman Pleads Guilty to Multimillion-Dollar Jewel Trade Fraud
    Morristown Minute24 days ago
    Verizon is shutting down its popular texting app. Here’s why
    Digital Trends2 days ago
    Woman asks for double the offered salary after employer fails to mention a key detail about the job
    Upworthy2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy