Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Apple Valley News Now

    A Pennsylvania bakery known for its election cookie poll is swamped with orders

    By ASSOCIATED PRESS,

    2 days ago

    HATBORO, Pa. — A suburban Philadelphia bakery’s cookie “poll” that started during the 2008 presidential campaign as a joke between the owners and their customers has grown into much more.

    Lochel's Bakery in Hatboro is swamped with orders. People are driving from a couple hours away to buy the cookies in person and shipment orders are coming from as far away as Alaska.

    Election 2024 Cookie Poll

    Bakery owner Kathleen Lochel holds sugar cookies, one with blue and white sprinkles and a Harris 2024 label on it and the other, with red and white sprinkles and a Trump 2024 label on it at Lochel's Bakery on Tuesday in Hatboro, a suburb of Philadelphia.

    The bakery sells 4-inch round sugar cookies, one with blue and white sprinkles and a Harris 2024 label on it and the other with red and white sprinkles and a Trump 2024 label on it.

    The cookie poll started in 2008 and accurately predicted the winner the first three times, but not in 2020, when Republican Donald Trump lost the election for the White House to Democrat Joe Biden.

    Kathy Lochel, whose husband is Lochel’s third-generation baker, said sales exploded that year, as customers bought thousands of cookies.

    “It’s just a fun, non-stressful tally that we’re taking," Lochel said. "It’s definitely not scientific. It’s just a delicious way I say to take the pressure off with what is going on with the election, all the ads, all the campaign stuff, just a cookie.

    Election 2024 Cookie Poll

    Cookies, with Harris 2024 labels on, are on display at Lochel's Bakery on Tuesday in the town of Hatboro in suburban Philadelphia.

    "I can’t emphasize that more. It’s just a cookie.”

    Helene Moran bought Trump cookies on her 82nd birthday with her daughter and son-in-law who live in North Carolina.

    “Which we do whenever Trump is up for election,” said Moran, who lives near the bakery. “He’s my sweetheart, I love him so much.”

    This year, election cookie sales are outpacing 2020’s sales.

    “These cookies are being shipped all over the United States right now, so much so that they’re on back order, so we’re about three to four weeks back,” Lochel said.

    For now, the bakery guarantees shipments will arrive by Election Day on Nov. 5, Lochel said. Customers are driving from a couple hours away can get them faster, she said.

    It may not hurt business that Lochel's is in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. It also may not hurt that Lochel’s is in the heavily populated and moderate suburbs of Philadelphia, where Trump and Kamala Harris are fighting for support.

    Election 2024 Cookie Poll

    A customer holds a sugar cookie with a Trump 2024 label on it at Lochel's Bakery on Tuesday in the town of Hatboro in suburban Philadelphia.

    Trump's numbers may have gotten a boost after he shared a story about the cookie poll on his social media platform. As of Tuesday, Trump was leading Harris, 12,558 to 889 — a far bigger lead than pollsters have found.

    The election aside — with its attack ads, name-calling and social media barbs — the cookie-buying public has been perfectly pleasant and positive.

    “The people that are coming into our store, whether they're buying red or blue cookies, they’re friendly, they joke, they laugh, they buy other things,” Lochel said.

    How Pennsylvania secures mail ballots, prevents fraud, and makes sure votes count

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ppWM7_0vn9r0AF00

    Bakery owner Kathleen Lochel holds sugar cookies, one with blue and white sprinkles and a Harris 2024 label on it and the other, with red and white sprinkles and a Trump 2024 label on it at Lochel's Bakery on Tuesday in Hatboro, a suburb of Philadelphia.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TVGBn_0vn9r0AF00

    Cookies, with Harris 2024 labels on, are on display at Lochel's Bakery on Tuesday in the town of Hatboro in suburban Philadelphia.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UlGJE_0vn9r0AF00

    A customer holds a sugar cookie with a Trump 2024 label on it at Lochel's Bakery on Tuesday in the town of Hatboro in suburban Philadelphia.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Ron Poff
    4h ago
    is it because the cookies aren't free for the Dems 😕😕😕
    Scott Smith
    9h ago
    The republican cookies taste better
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Outside a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, young people in MAGA hats say they’re scared for their future
    The Independent6 days ago
    Trump calls for Harris to be 'impeached and prosecuted' at Pennsylvania rally
    ABC News18 hours ago
    JD Vance holding campaign rally in Newtown, Pa. Saturday
    CBS Philly2 days ago
    ‘There’s Something Wrong’: Former Trump Advisor Warns Former President Has ‘Lost His Fighting Spirit’
    Mediaite6 days ago
    Harris-Trump showdown: New poll indicates who has edge in most important battleground
    Fox News5 days ago
    'You've done nothing for 11 years!' Shouting erupts on CNN after Harris' speech
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Ohio Sheriff Who Called Kamala A 'Laughing Hyena' Accused Of Using Inmates To Serve Food At Re-election Fundraiser
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Everyone Is Praying For Baker Mayfield And His Wife After The Couple Was Forced From Their Home In Tampa Bay
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Father trapped in jail 18 years after being given 8-month sentence – for waving a starting pistol
    The Independent2 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja24 days ago
    5-year-old kid died after his mother and stepfather locked him and his younger brother in the basement, poured cold water on them, and beat him with a pipe and belt; pair found guilty
    thetransferportalcfb.com3 days ago
    'Embarrassing': J.D. Vance shakes hands in parking lot when sandwich shop won't let him in
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Pregnant mom of two is ‘completely trapped’ in her North Carolina home
    Apple Valley News Now2 days ago
    N.J. woman, 101, made headlines saying ‘don’t eat vegetables.’ Here’s what she really thinks.
    NJ.com2 days ago
    Melania Trump wants people to stop calling her husband a ‘threat to democracy’
    PBS NewsHour3 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News13 days ago
    Father, who strangled his 3-month-old son before he pulled the baby out of the car and began stomping on his head until he died, was put to death
    Dayton Daily Mag3 days ago
    Nearly 4 in 10 Immigrants Say That Trump's Rhetoric During This Campaign Has Harmed Them
    Latin Times4 days ago
    Drivers stunned by cages installed over gas pump buttons sparking new wave of complaints after locked up items in stores
    The US Sun3 days ago
    Kraken SWAG Bag Giveaway
    Apple Valley News Nowlast hour
    ‘Bad Debater’ Tim Walz is Terrified He’s Going to Let Kamala Harris Down at VP Debate
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    World reacts to shocking Jason Kelce photo: ‘What a man’
    Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks22 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy