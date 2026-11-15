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🏥 Apple Valley MN Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical Openings
Apple Valley’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for both human and animal care pros. If you’re ready for your next move, these local roles offer solid pay and real growth paths.
General Dentist – Metro Dentalcare (Heartland Dental Supported)
- Employer: Metro Dentalcare – Apple Valley – Cedar (supported by Heartland Dental)
- Location: Apple Valley, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive earnings with guaranteed base + uncapped potential (exact amount not listed)
Well-established practice (6+ years) with a 12-person, high-performing team and cutting-edge tech (iTero, WaveOne Gold, AI tools). You get full clinical autonomy, strong mentorship and CE, stock opportunities, and a full benefits package—new grads are welcome.
Note: Listing 2 is a duplicate of this same role, so it’s not repeated here.
Clinical Training & Development Lead – Licensed Veterinary Technician (Overnight)
- Employer: Lakefield Veterinary Group – South Metro Animal Emergency Care
- Location: Apple Valley, MN
- Type: Full-time, Overnight Leadership
- Salary: $34–$38/hour
- Differentials & Bonus: +$6/hour overnight, +$2/hour weekends, $2,500 sign-on bonus
Lead the overnight emergency & critical care team at a 24/7 AAHA-accredited hospital. This role mixes hands-on ECC work (triage, anesthesia, critical cases) with team leadership, mentoring, and workflow improvement, plus strong benefits and a technician-forward culture.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—Apple Valley’s healthcare jobs move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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