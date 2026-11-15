Apple Valley’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for both human and animal care pros. If you’re ready for your next move, these local roles offer solid pay and real growth paths.

Employer: Metro Dentalcare – Apple Valley – Cedar (supported by Heartland Dental)

Location: Apple Valley, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive earnings with guaranteed base + uncapped potential (exact amount not listed)

Well-established practice (6+ years) with a 12-person, high-performing team and cutting-edge tech (iTero, WaveOne Gold, AI tools). You get full clinical autonomy, strong mentorship and CE, stock opportunities, and a full benefits package—new grads are welcome.

Note: Listing 2 is a duplicate of this same role, so it’s not repeated here.

Employer: Lakefield Veterinary Group – South Metro Animal Emergency Care

Location: Apple Valley, MN

Type: Full-time, Overnight Leadership

Salary: $34–$38/hour

Differentials & Bonus: +$6/hour overnight, +$2/hour weekends, $2,500 sign-on bonus

Lead the overnight emergency & critical care team at a 24/7 AAHA-accredited hospital. This role mixes hands-on ECC work (triage, anesthesia, critical cases) with team leadership, mentoring, and workflow improvement, plus strong benefits and a technician-forward culture.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—Apple Valley’s healthcare jobs move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.