Apple Valley has some solid front-line jobs right now, especially if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet. Here are a few worth a closer look this week.

Employer: Hallmark

Hallmark Location: Apple Valley, MN 55124

Apple Valley, MN 55124 Type: Part-time (16–18 hrs/week)

Pay: $24.00–$26.00/hour

Lead a small team across multiple stores, keep Hallmark displays looking sharp, and help with seasonal resets. Weekly pay, paid training, travel reimbursement, and access to insurance options make this a strong part-time leadership role.

Employer: Holiday Stationstores / Circle K

Location: 5980 149th Street, Apple Valley, MN 55124

5980 149th Street, Apple Valley, MN 55124 Type: Full-time

Hiring Range: $15.50–$19.00/hour

Help run a busy convenience store: hire and lead staff, handle cash and bookkeeping, and keep food and service standards high. Comes with medical, dental, vision, weekly pay, paid vacation, 401(k) with match, bonuses, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Restore Hyper Wellness – Kansas City, MO (Apple Valley studio)

(Apple Valley studio) Location: Apple Valley, MN

Apple Valley, MN Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Be the face of a wellness studio—give tours, explain services, and drive membership sales while helping clients with their health goals. Perks include flexible schedule, snacks, bonus potential, 401(k) with match, and discounted or free wellness services.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.