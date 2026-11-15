Apple Valley has some very special cats waiting for safe, loving homes. All of these kitties are at Apple Valley Animal Services and are becoming legally available for adoption on the dates listed.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Kitten (about 8 weeks)

Kitten (about 8 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Health: Vaccinated on 11/07/26

Vaccinated on Adoption status: Legally available for adoption starting 11/19/26

(Shelter notes also mention availability for rescue or euthanasia on 11/20/26 after stray hold.)

Legally available for adoption starting (Shelter notes also mention availability for rescue or euthanasia on after stray hold.) Shelter: Apple Valley Animal Services

Contact: (760) 240-7555 or email animalservices@applevalley.org

👉 Meet Churro and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Kitten (about 8 weeks)

Kitten (about 8 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Found near: Jicarilla x Yucca Loma

Jicarilla x Yucca Loma Health: Vaccinated on 11/07/26

Vaccinated on Special note: Must reach 2 lbs before adoption can be completed

Must reach before adoption can be completed Adoption status: Legally available for adoption starting 11/19/26

(Shelter notes also mention availability for rescue or euthanasia on 11/19/26 after stray hold.)

Legally available for adoption starting (Shelter notes also mention availability for rescue or euthanasia on after stray hold.) Shelter: Apple Valley Animal Services

Contact: (760) 240-7555 or email animalservices@applevalley.org

👉 Meet Caramel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Found near: Toltec Dr. x Bear Valley Rd. (no microchip noted)

Toltec Dr. x Bear Valley Rd. (no microchip noted) Health: Vaccinated on 11/14/26

Vaccinated on Adoption status: Legally available for adoption starting 11/14/26

(Shelter notes also mention availability for rescue or euthanasia on 11/18/26 after stray hold.)

Legally available for adoption starting (Shelter notes also mention availability for rescue or euthanasia on after stray hold.) Shelter: Apple Valley Animal Services

Contact: (760) 240-7555 or email animalservices@applevalley.org

👉 Meet Linus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Found near: Toltec Dr. x Bear Valley Rd. (no microchip noted)

Toltec Dr. x Bear Valley Rd. (no microchip noted) Health: Vaccinated on 11/14/26

Vaccinated on Adoption status: Legally available for adoption starting 11/14/26

(Shelter notes also mention availability for rescue or euthanasia on 11/18/26 after stray hold.)

Legally available for adoption starting (Shelter notes also mention availability for rescue or euthanasia on after stray hold.) Shelter: Apple Valley Animal Services

Contact: (760) 240-7555 or email animalservices@applevalley.org

👉 Meet Harper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Health: Vaccinated on 10/31/26

Vaccinated on Adoption status: Legally available for adoption starting 11/19/26

(Shelter notes also mention availability for rescue or euthanasia on 11/20/26 after stray hold.)

Legally available for adoption starting (Shelter notes also mention availability for rescue or euthanasia on after stray hold.) Shelter: Apple Valley Animal Services

Contact: (760) 240-7555 or email animalservices@applevalley.org

👉 Meet Audrey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Apple Valley Animal Services or calling (760) 240-7555 to ask about these kitties. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.