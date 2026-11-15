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🐱 Sweet Apple Valley Cats Ready for Adoption and Love
Apple Valley has some very special cats waiting for safe, loving homes. All of these kitties are at Apple Valley Animal Services and are becoming legally available for adoption on the dates listed.
Churro
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Kitten (about 8 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Health: Vaccinated on 11/07/26
- Adoption status: Legally available for adoption starting 11/19/26
(Shelter notes also mention availability for rescue or euthanasia on 11/20/26 after stray hold.)
- Shelter: Apple Valley Animal Services
- Contact: (760) 240-7555 or email animalservices@applevalley.org
👉 Meet Churro and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Caramel
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Kitten (about 8 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Found near: Jicarilla x Yucca Loma
- Health: Vaccinated on 11/07/26
- Special note: Must reach 2 lbs before adoption can be completed
- Adoption status: Legally available for adoption starting 11/19/26
(Shelter notes also mention availability for rescue or euthanasia on 11/19/26 after stray hold.)
- Shelter: Apple Valley Animal Services
- Contact: (760) 240-7555 or email animalservices@applevalley.org
👉 Meet Caramel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Linus
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Found near: Toltec Dr. x Bear Valley Rd. (no microchip noted)
- Health: Vaccinated on 11/14/26
- Adoption status: Legally available for adoption starting 11/14/26
(Shelter notes also mention availability for rescue or euthanasia on 11/18/26 after stray hold.)
- Shelter: Apple Valley Animal Services
- Contact: (760) 240-7555 or email animalservices@applevalley.org
👉 Meet Linus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Harper
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red
- Found near: Toltec Dr. x Bear Valley Rd. (no microchip noted)
- Health: Vaccinated on 11/14/26
- Adoption status: Legally available for adoption starting 11/14/26
(Shelter notes also mention availability for rescue or euthanasia on 11/18/26 after stray hold.)
- Shelter: Apple Valley Animal Services
- Contact: (760) 240-7555 or email animalservices@applevalley.org
👉 Meet Harper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Audrey
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Health: Vaccinated on 10/31/26
- Adoption status: Legally available for adoption starting 11/19/26
(Shelter notes also mention availability for rescue or euthanasia on 11/20/26 after stray hold.)
- Shelter: Apple Valley Animal Services
- Contact: (760) 240-7555 or email animalservices@applevalley.org
👉 Meet Audrey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Apple Valley Animal Services or calling (760) 240-7555 to ask about these kitties. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.