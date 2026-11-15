Looking for a loyal friend in Apple Valley, CA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at local shelters and rescues for someone to give them a safe, loving home.

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: ~6 years (adult)

~6 years (adult) Gender: Spayed female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Weight: 10.2 lbs

10.2 lbs Shelter: Apple Valley Animal Services

Phone: (760) 240-7555

Available for adoption: 10/09/26

Vaccines: Given 10/03/26

Given 10/03/26 Microchip: None listed

None listed Notes: Nervous at first, but loves to cuddle in her bed.

Princess is a petite girl who prefers quiet comfort and cozy naps. She’s a bit shy, but once she feels safe, she enjoys curling up and relaxing. If you have a calm home and a soft bed to share, Princess could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Princess and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd / Terrier mix (medium)

Shepherd / Terrier mix (medium) Age: ~10 weeks (baby)

~10 weeks (baby) Gender: Male (intact)

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Weight: 6.3 lbs

6.3 lbs Shelter: Apple Valley Animal Services

Phone: (760) 240-7555

Available for adoption: Now

Vaccines: Given 11/03/26

Given 11/03/26 Microchip: None listed

Han Solo is a tiny pup with a big future ahead of him. As a young shepherd/terrier mix, he’ll need training, structure, and lots of playtime. If you’re ready for puppy energy and teaching good manners from the start, Han Solo could grow into a wonderful family dog.

👉 Meet Han Solo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Listed as Beagle mix (looks more like a mixed-breed companion dog)

Listed as Beagle mix (looks more like a mixed-breed companion dog) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter/Rescue: Beagles and Buddies

Phone: (626) 444-9664

Housetrained: Yes, per description

Yes, per description Personality notes: Pretty, kind, gentle, smart; tends to jump up on people when excited (needs basic training).

Dazee was taken in as a stray and turned out not to be much of a beagle at all—but she is a sweet, friendly buddy. She’s housetrained and described as gentle and smart. Her main bad habit is jumping up to say hello, which should be easy to improve with a bit of training and consistency.

👉 Meet Dazee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pug mix

Pug mix Age: ~1 year (adult)

~1 year (adult) Gender: Male (intact)

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Weight: 24 lbs

24 lbs Shelter: Apple Valley Animal Services

Phone: (760) 240-7555

Available for adoption: 11/06/26

Vaccines: Given 10/31/26

Given 10/31/26 Microchip: None listed

None listed Background: Left behind when a renter moved out

Left behind when a renter moved out Behavior notes: Was skittish and not walking on leash; now less fearful, starting to walk farther on leash, can be held easily, likes toys and playing, loves giving kisses, still flinches and cowers when hands go near his head.

November is a young pug mix who’s learning to trust again. Shelter staff say he’s already coming out of his shell—playing with toys, walking more on leash, and giving sweet kisses. He may have had a rough past and still startles at quick hand movements, so he’ll do best with a patient adopter who can offer gentle handling and a calm, loving home.

👉 Meet November and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Apple Valley, CA, please consider visiting these dogs, sharing their profiles, or calling the shelters to learn more. Your help could be the difference between a kennel and a forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.