The Apple Valley Animal Shelter is sharing photos of current stray pets, with each photo listing the pet’s impound number and the area where it was found, to help reunite them with their families. Owners who recognize a pet must provide any extra information or identification in person during normal business hours at 22131 Powhatan Road, Apple Valley, California 92308. For help with a lost pet, contact your microchip company, file a lost/found report at the shelter, and make flyers to share in local pet groups; you can also call (760) 240-7555 or visit AVAnimals.org for more information.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Apple Valley Animal Shelter