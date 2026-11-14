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🐱 Sweet Apple Valley Cats Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes
Apple Valley has some very special cats waiting for safe, loving homes. Here are a few who are already past their stray hold and ready for adoption through Apple Valley Animal Services.
Isabel
- Status: Legally available for adoption 11/17/26
- Type: Kitten, female
- Approx. age: 12 weeks
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Vaccinated: Yes (vaccinated 11/13/26)
- Shelter: Apple Valley Animal Services
- Phone: (760) 240-7555
- Notes from shelter: Eligible for public adoption after her stray hold. Also eligible for rescue or euthanasia on 11/18/26 if not chosen.
If you’re interested in Isabel, please email an adoption application to animalservices@applevalley.org or call the shelter.
👉 Meet Isabel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Josie
- Status: Legally available for adoption 11/17/26
- Type: Adult cat, female
- Approx. age: 1 year
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Vaccinated: Yes (vaccinated 11/13/26)
- Shelter: Apple Valley Animal Services
- Phone: (760) 240-7555
- Notes from shelter: Eligible for public adoption after her stray hold. Also eligible for rescue or euthanasia on 11/18/26 if not chosen.
To give Josie a fresh start, please email an adoption application to animalservices@applevalley.org or call the shelter for more details.
👉 Meet Josie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sutton
- Status: Available for adoption 10/20/26
- Type: Kitten, male
- Approx. age: 9 weeks
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Color: White
- Found near: Highway 18 & Kiowa Rd (no microchip)
- Vaccinated: Yes (vaccinated 09/19/26 and 10/13/26)
- Shelter: Apple Valley Animal Services
- Phone: (760) 240-7555
- Notes from shelter: Eligible for public adoption after his stray hold. Also eligible for rescue or euthanasia on 10/21/26 if not chosen.
If Sutton sounds like your new best friend, please email an adoption application to animalservices@applevalley.org or call the shelter.
👉 Meet Sutton and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, now is a wonderful time to visit Apple Valley Animal Services or call (760) 240-7555 to ask about these kitties. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.