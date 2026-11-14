Apple Valley has some very special cats waiting for safe, loving homes. Here are a few who are already past their stray hold and ready for adoption through Apple Valley Animal Services.

Status: Legally available for adoption 11/17/26

Legally available for adoption Type: Kitten , female

, Approx. age: 12 weeks

12 weeks Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Color: Tortoiseshell

Vaccinated: Yes (vaccinated 11/13/26 )

Yes (vaccinated ) Shelter: Apple Valley Animal Services

Phone: (760) 240-7555

Notes from shelter: Eligible for public adoption after her stray hold. Also eligible for rescue or euthanasia on 11/18/26 if not chosen.

If you’re interested in Isabel, please email an adoption application to animalservices@applevalley.org or call the shelter.

👉 Meet Isabel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Legally available for adoption 11/17/26

Legally available for adoption Type: Adult cat , female

, Approx. age: 1 year

1 year Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Color: Gray/Blue

Vaccinated: Yes (vaccinated 11/13/26 )

Yes (vaccinated ) Shelter: Apple Valley Animal Services

Phone: (760) 240-7555

Notes from shelter: Eligible for public adoption after her stray hold. Also eligible for rescue or euthanasia on 11/18/26 if not chosen.

To give Josie a fresh start, please email an adoption application to animalservices@applevalley.org or call the shelter for more details.

👉 Meet Josie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Available for adoption 10/20/26

Available for adoption Type: Kitten , male

, Approx. age: 9 weeks

9 weeks Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Color: White

Found near: Highway 18 & Kiowa Rd (no microchip)

Highway 18 & Kiowa Rd (no microchip) Vaccinated: Yes (vaccinated 09/19/26 and 10/13/26 )

Yes (vaccinated and ) Shelter: Apple Valley Animal Services

Phone: (760) 240-7555

Notes from shelter: Eligible for public adoption after his stray hold. Also eligible for rescue or euthanasia on 10/21/26 if not chosen.

If Sutton sounds like your new best friend, please email an adoption application to animalservices@applevalley.org or call the shelter.

👉 Meet Sutton and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, now is a wonderful time to visit Apple Valley Animal Services or call (760) 240-7555 to ask about these kitties. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.