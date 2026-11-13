Two young Australian Cattle Dog mixes (one female, one male), brown and white, were found in Apple Valley near South Road and Joshua Road. Anyone who recognizes or owns these dogs can email animalservices@applevalley.org or visit the Apple Valley Animal Services office at 22131 Powhatan Road, Apple Valley, CA 92308, open to the public Tuesday–Saturday, with office hours 9:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. and shelter hours 10:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m. For phone help, call (760) 240-7555.

This content is adapted from materials provided by AVAS Rescue Team