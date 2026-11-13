A young female tricolor Jack Russell mix was found near Yucca Loma Road and Kiowa Road in Apple Valley and officials are trying to find the owner; if this is your dog, email animalservices@applevalley.org or call (760) 240-7555. The AVAS Rescue Team public office at 22131 Powhatan Road, Apple Valley, CA 92308 is open Tuesday–Saturday, with office hours 9:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. and shelter hours 10:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m. View adoptable pets at avanimals.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by AVAS Rescue Team