Apple Valley’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already experienced. Here are a few local roles that stand out this week.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Slate Healthcare, LLC Location: Apple Valley, CA

Type: 13‑week contract, 3x12 day shifts , 36 hrs/week guaranteed

13‑week contract, , Pay: $1,615 per week

Travel‑style OR tech role in a busy surgical department, starting December 15, 2026. You’ll prep instruments, assist in surgeries, and keep the OR sterile, with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses.

Employer: CareMore Health

Location: Apple Valley, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $24.00 – $36.00 per hour (base pay estimate)

Hands‑on clinic role for a Medical Assistant who wants steady hours and room to grow. Pay is clearly posted, and final rate depends on your experience, skills, and qualifications.

Employer: Providence St. Mary Medical Center

Location: 18300 Hwy 18, Apple Valley, CA

Type: Full-time, 12‑hour night shifts, on-site

Pay Range: $56.34 – $85.55 per hour (base pay)

RN role focused on care coordination and discharge planning across the continuum of care. Great fit if you have case management or utilization management experience and want strong benefits, 401(k) match, and shift differentials/extra incentives on top of base pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.