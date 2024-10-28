Group aims to make Keansburg better, one stop sign and Yelp review at a time

KEANSBURG - On a recent late afternoon in Keansburg, Forest Park was filled with youths enjoying a picturesque fall day. A steady stream of cars drove past the park, heading up and down adjacent Forest Avenue, a busy road that cuts through the borough from Keansburg High School to a few blocks shy of the waterfront.

The vast majority of the cars fully stopped at the stop signs at both ends of the park. These stop signs were installed this fall to address longtime safety concerns about Forest Avenue, where a motorcyclist was killed in February and an 11-year-old was struck by a car and died after playing baseball in the park in 2014.

On this day, watching the safer scene unfold, Antonietta Carbone, Braden Salas and Cristina Onciu took some satisfaction in having made a difference. The trio, who formed a neighborhood advocacy group called the Keansburg ABCs , made traffic and pedestrian safety a high priority.

“This road, before this, was mainly used to bypass Main Street’s lights,” said Carbone, who has lived in Keansburg for eight years. “There was no stop traffic at all.”

Onciu, who moved here in 2012, said the preexisting speed strips on the road were ineffective.

“I brought it up when I first moved in, the speeding concerns around this park,” she said. “We asked for a traffic study. Monmouth County and the (Keansburg) police department worked together on it.”

The stop signs are an example of successful community organizing, but a half-block before each of them sits a reminder of the work that remains. The signs warning motorists of stop signs upcoming — commonly used when new stop signs are installed — feature an arrow pointing down to the ground instead of the standard up-ahead direction.

“The warnings are upside down,” Carbone said.

“It is nice to see the positive change, but it’s important to be realistic, it’s up to citizens of the town to put the pressure on,” Salas said. “If a single individual brings up something, it’s less likely to be heard or followed up on. That’s why we decided to start this.”

Promoting small businesses

At first, Carbone, Salas and Onciu tried to effect change the old-fashioned way: Joining the borough council. After their run for three open seats fell short in May’s election, they formed the Keansburg ABCs (Advocacy Beyond Campaigns) with a web page and social media channels.

One of their first initiatives was using the platform to spotlight local businesses. Every few weeks a different Keansburg business is featured — and the ABCs took the additional step of 3-D printing and distributing custom QR codes for the businesses, so the customers could scan the code and be directed to their websites and Yelp sites.

The latter is of crucial importance.

“We’re trying to encourage the businesses in town to claim their Yelp page because it’s a free service that can help them greatly,” Salas said. “The idea is if you can’t support them with a purchase this week, you can support them by writing a review about your past purchase. It helps them get noticed.”

Salas did some probing of cyberspace and determined that the search-engine optimization for many Keansburg businesses was poor — they were coming up low on Google searches and the like. A robust Yelp page is a way to improve that.

“Unfortunately in our area if you search (the internet) for a place, it seems like every other town’s stores are being populated first because they have greater SEO value,” Salas said.

Owners of the businesses the Keansburg ABCs have spotlighted are thankful for the assistance.

“They are great, man; there’s a lot of people getting educated about what’s in town because of this,” said Sean Ragab, who runs Keansburg Pizza on Carr Avenue. “I wish they could run this town. That’s how much we need this.”

Bryan Morales-McGrath, the owner of Carr High Café on Carr Avenue, has the QR code on his cash register.

“They’re shining a light upon the small businesses,” he said. “It’s a nice touch and it’s helpful.”

Morales-McGrath said he is eagerly awaiting the completion of Baypoint, a redevelopment project along Carr Avenue that is supposed to bring 700 luxury apartment units, 45,000 square feet of restaurant, entertainment and retail space, and 1,000 parking spaces . Ground was broken in October 2021 but construction remains ongoing.

“We can’t rely on an amusement park (Keansburg Amusement Park) that isn’t open half the year,” he said. “You need other things in town that spark people to come in.”

Parking meter confusion

Keansburg has beaches, of course, and the parking meters that line Beachway Avenue are another focus for Carbone, Salas and Onciu. There are different kinds of meters — the classic coin-takers, more modern ones that print a receipt for display on the dashboard, and the newest kind that perform transactions via app.

At some of the meters, however, there are conflicting instructional signs. Across from the Half Moon restaurant, the pay station reads “pay by plate — no receipt given” but a sign directly above it instructs drivers to “obtain ticket at machine” and “display on dashboard.”

At pay stations further down Beachway, there are paper signs posted with app instructions that have been torn in half by the elements.

“It’s very confusing to the public,” Salas said.

These might seem like minor initiatives, but added up, they could impact the day-to-day life of a small town. A safer Forest Avenue is a notable start.

“The fact that they do all this as volunteers is amazing,” Ragab, the Keansburg Pizza owner, said. “Me personally, I wouldn’t do this much work unless they were paying me.”

He added: “But these are the people who will make a change.”

For more information about the Keansburg ABCs, visit www.the-keansburg-abcs.com .

