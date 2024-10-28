Open in App
    Two Republicans looking to break Democratic lock on Neptune Township Committee

    By Charles Daye, Asbury Park Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b2MDI_0wP7Al9l00

    NEPTUNE - Republican candidates Rachael Stolte and Jessica Ford are challenging incumbent Democrats Derel Stroud and Kevin McMillan for two seats on the Township Committee in the Nov. 5 election.

    While the two Democrats are incumbents, they were appointed to fill vacated seats, not elected. In December 2023, the Committee chose McMillan to replace Dr. Michael Brantley . This past February they chose Stroud to replace Nicholas Williams . All five seats on the committee are held by Democrats.

    McMillan is a former mayor who spent 18 years on the Township Committee before losing party support for a seventh term. He said he not only wanted to serve the township, but he also wants to provide stability.

    "In public service you have to have the community's interests at large. I wasn't here to build my resumé, because when people get in power, they change, and I have noticed it all along," McMillan said. "I just want to be consistent in the way I treat people and I want to be a public servant."

    He added "I am a taxpayer too."

    Neptune: Candidate who was skipped over twice before gets Township Committee job

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25fed9_0wP7Al9l00

    "I think that the committee needed stability. Whether I have the (party) support or not, I am willing to stand alone if I feel that it is something I feel is right, if it is a cause that I stand for," McMillan said. "My parents always raised me to be independent."

    McMillan and Stroud won the Democratic nominations for two Township Committee seats in the primary earlier this year , beating out challengers Jason Allen Jones and Bryan Acciani. However, Stroud and Jones ran together on a ticket endorsed by the Neptune Township Democrats, while McMillan shared a ticket with Acciani. Now for the general election the two are on a unified Democratic ticket.

    Mega Millions mystery: Billion-dollar winner still hasn’t claimed ticket sold in Neptune

    'Somebody's got to stand up'

    "I want to be the voice of the people who are unheard. I know it sounds cliché," Stroud said.

    Stroud, who works for U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J, said that friends, residents and business owners have told him that "Neptune now is not the Neptune of back in the day.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2feQAz_0wP7Al9l00

    "I am a person who never wanted to be an elected official. I said I think I am meant to be in the background, pushing the people I think are in line with my morals and values, helping them be successful," Stroud said. "But somebody's got to stand up and have a voice against the status quo."

    Stolte works in teacher licensures, and has a master's degree in teaching, with an MBA. This is not Stolte's first time running for the Township Committee , as she ran an unsuccessful campaign last year, but this is the first time she is doing so as a mother, having given birth to her first child over the summer.

    "I am not crazy. I just care enough to keep running," Stolte said.

    She believes there is a need for change and new leadership in Neptune.

    "People come and complain about the same issues and it is the same problems that I have heard for the past three years. I really think that I have demonstrated that I am in it for the long haul," Stolte said.

    For example, residents in the Shark River Island neighborhood want something done about the vacant, storm-damaged motel that has been an eyesore in their community for over three years .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29g0ee_0wP7Al9l00

    Where to vote early: Monmouth County residents can vote early in person at these locations

    'I can work with anybody'

    "I will listen to what the people are saying and will try to make some progress. It doesn't seem like any has been made with the current committee and the toxicity of it, really," Stolte said.

    This summer, the township moved to fire its public works director , after disparaging comments he made about gay people surfaced online. He in turn sued, saying he was fired for refusing to hire the mayor's nephew .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kMJGa_0wP7Al9l00

    Meanwhile, lawsuits against Neptune police officers have cost the township millions of dollars in recent years .

    "I think we can cut a lot of the fat by avoiding those lawsuits, making better hiring decisions, just working better together being a little more transparent with the community and on the Committee itself," Stolte said. "I can work with anybody; I don't think it is about political affiliation at this point."

    Neptune: Homeless camp deadline to shut it down is here

    Stolte's running mate Jessica Ford has lived in Neptune for over three decades. She recommended voters "try to vote for the person that knows you, your issues and your concerns, maybe your grievances, as opposed to just dedicated (party) affiliation."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hpfka_0wP7Al9l00

    Ford began her career in teaching evidence-based curricula like life skills and bullying prevention in Monmouth County before shifting her focus onto crisis counseling and mental health. She has worked in commercial real estate for the last two years.

    Ford said she wants to make mental health resources more accessible to residents. But the key issues remain taxes and affordability, she said.

    "Looking at resources like street sweeping, I don't think it is done enough," Ford said. "Some folks feel like the raccoons are eating away at their trashcans. I think if we can't change the increase in your taxes, I think we could at least advocate for an increase in resources."

    Ford said there is a need for "small tweaks," such as snowplows coming around more than once after a storm.

    Stolte said "I know a lot of the Ocean Grovers especially feel like they are not getting their money's worth of our services. We do have great services, but they don't feel like they're getting them."

    'Surrounded by really good teachers': Neptune school chief honored, and here's why

    Stroud said "we understand Ocean Grove is beachfront property, so people are going to pay a little bit more. But when taxes are going up $8,000 to $10,000 in one year for some folks, we got to look at some practices on how to fix that."

    He added "a lot of our older residents are talking about leaving, because they can no longer afford the taxes. When the taxes go up, their Social Security or fixed income stays the same," Stroud said.

    Ford said senior citizen developments have five-year wait lists just to be eligible for housing, and her running mate echoed the concerns for needed affordable developments.

    McMillan said affordability is the biggest issue facing Neptune.

    "The housing market is out of sight," McMillan said. "Affordable housing is very important because everywhere you go around, they are putting up luxury rentals. I guess the average apartment is $2,000 to $3,000."

    He believes the taxes need to be "stabilized."

    "We have to see how we can partner with the Board of Education and other entities for shared-service agreements and things of that nature, if we can somehow have economies of scale through bulk purchase," McMillan said.

    Stroud proposed building up the Midtown section of Neptune, starting with resources like street sweeping becoming a regular occurrence in that neighborhood.

    "You can't attract businesses to an area that is blighted," Stroud said. "We have a huge issue with neighborhoods feeling secluded and separate, and residents going outside of Neptune to get what it is that they want, when we have the potential to do all of these things right here in Neptune."

    Charles Daye is the metro reporter for Asbury Park and Neptune, with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. @CharlesDayeAPP Contact him: CDaye@gannettnj.com

    This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Two Republicans looking to break Democratic lock on Neptune Township Committee

    Comments / 5

    Add a Comment
    TerriMcCall527
    2d ago
    voted for the ladies!! 🥰🥰🥰😘😘😘😘🤞🤞🤞🤞🙏🙏🙏👍👍👍👍
    Guest
    2d ago
    If your happy with constant tax increases, keep voting in democratic
    View all comments

