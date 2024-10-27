Open in App
    6 New Jersey zip codes among the priciest in America; 4 from the Jersey Shore

    By Tamara Walker, Asbury Park Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0glhVW_0wO3Kjbu00

    It appears that the luxury housing market is making a come back.

    Especially in the Garden State says PropertyShark.com.

    The online real estate database site analyzed residential sales between Jan. 1 through Sept. 30 for dwellings such as condo, co-op, and single-and two-family homes to determine the Top 100 Most Exspensive Zip Codes in the US . Homes in this list had to have registered a minimum of five residential transactions.

    New Jersey represented on two lists in the report.

    For the Top 100 most expensive zip codes list, six are from New Jersey with four belonging to towns along the Jersey Shore. For states with the most zip codes in the top 100, the Garden State landed in the third spot trailing No. 1 California and No. 2 New York.

    Even with interest rates increasing, insurance premiums skyrocketing and real estate surges buyers are actively seeking their forever home.

    In fact PropertyShark.com annual report says 67% of the country’s most expensive zip codes median sale prices increase in 2024, as opposed to only 29% in 2023.

    Below are the priciest zip codes from New Jersey.

    The most expensive zip codes in New Jersey for 2024 according to Property Shark list:

    According to the report the Alpine's median sale price is a new record high for the Garden State and Mantoloking is the newest member to the list.

    1. 07620 Alpine, Bergen County with a median sale price of $3,317,000 ranks #24 in America
    2. 07723 Deal, Monmouth County with a median sale price of $2,950,000 ranks #32 in America
    3. 08202 Avalon, Cape May County with a median sale price of $2,750,000 ranks #41 in America
    4. 08738 Mantoloking , Ocean County with a median sales price of $2,370,00 ranks #59 in America
    5. 08247 Stone Harbor, Cape May County with a median sale price of 2,200,000 ranks #70 in America
    6. 07078 Short Hills , Essex County with a median sale price of $1,955,000 ranks #93 in America

    This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: 6 New Jersey zip codes among the priciest in America; 4 from the Jersey Shore

