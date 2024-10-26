Epic fake-punt TD sparks Toms River South football past unbeaten Central

BERKELEY – On the road, in front of a packed crowd, it was going to take a bold stroke to topple the unbeaten Central Regional High School football team.

Toms River South coach Matt Martin had one up his sleeve.

Facing fourth-and-5 from his own 35-yard line in the first quarter, Martin called for a fake punt.

“Last game of the regular season, trying to win a share of the division title, trying to move up in power points, we met as a staff and said, ‘We’ve got to pull out all the stops,’” Martin said. “In that situation, early in the game, I thought it would be unexpected.”

It was. Punter Chase Ford – a soccer convert playing his first season on the gridiron – pulled the ball down, rolled right and hit teammate Jaden Geremia for a 65-yard touchdown pass. That gave Toms River South an early lead and, more important, the confidence to pull off a 33-26 upset Friday night.

The victory gives the Indians (5-4) a share of the Shore Conference’s Class B South Division title, along with Central (8-1) and Southern (6-3), which won big over Brick Township Friday.

It’s Toms River South’s second straight divisional banner under Martin, who is in his third season at the helm. He saved the fake punt all season for just the right moment. This was it.

“We wanted to be aggressive,” he said. “We didn’t want to leave anything in the bank, so to speak.”

It’s hard to blame Central for failing to defend it. The play was well designed, perfectly timed and flawlessly executed.

“I went in motion and it was a fake block and go out into the flat, and I was wide open,” Geremia said.

The ball traveled 10 yards through the air and Geremia did the rest with his legs, showing elite agility for a tight end as he weaved in and out of defenders all the way down the field.

“Incredible run after the catch,” Martin said.

Just like they drew it up.

“As I roll out I’ve got two options, but I trust this guy every single time,” Ford said of Geremia. “I saw him open and I made sure I had my feet set, because if I throw it anywhere near him he’s going to catch it.

“That was game-changing.”

Ford, a senior, spent his first three autumns at Toms River South playing soccer. He joined the football team in the summer as a placekicker, added punting to his duties and, apparently, throws a decent pass.

“This is Chase’s first year playing football, and the next thing you know he’s throwing a 65-yard touchdown pass,” Martin said. “He’s a really athletic kid and we said, ‘Let’s give him a shot.’ He did well with it throughout the practice week.”

The lead would change hands a couple of times after that, with sophomore Kavon Metellus coming up big for Toms River South’s defense with two interceptions.

“Kavon Metellus did what he was coached to do, but probably did it better than we coached him to do it,” Martin said. “He played really well – and he’s been playing really well.”

Indians quarterback Giovannie Morales-Torres scored with his arm and with his legs, and tailback Jake Henehan ripped off a 70-yard touchdown run and hauled in a scoring pass. After Central scored 10 straight points to pull within seven in the fourth quarter, Toms River South’s offensive line took over the trenches during a final, clock-killing march.

Though the fake punt didn’t win the game by itself, it was a lighting bolt that sent an early message.

“Every team rides the wave of momentum and we’re no exception to that,” said Martin, whose squad awaits its NJSIAA playoffs assignment. “It definitely gave us a boost – not necessarily with the points, but the kids saw that and said, ‘OK, we’re here to win.’”

Fond farewell

In a nice touch before kickoff, both teams presented one of the game officials, Jim Larkin, with their program T-shirts to commemorate his final contest before retirement. Larkin has officiated Shore Conference football for 40 years.

Toms River South 33, Central Regional 26

Toms River South (5-4) 13 7 13 0 - 33

Central Regional (8-1) 7 9 7 3 - 26

First Quarter

CR: Joe Vezzosi 1 run (Michael Nieves kick)

TRS: Giovannie Morales-Torres 12 run (Chase Ford kick)

TRS: Jaden Geremia 65 pass from Chase Ford (pass failed)

Second Quarter

CR: Safety, Toms River South tackled Giovannie Morales-Torres in end zone

CR: Royalty Riley 20 pass from Joe Vezzosi (Michael Nieves kick)

TRS: Jake Henehan 14 pass from Giovannie Morales-Torres (Chase Ford kick)

Third Quarter

TRS: Jake Henehan 70 run (run failed)

TRS: Damir Nelson 1 run (Chase Ford kick)

CR: Royalty Riley 53 pass from Joe Vezzosi (Michael Nieves kick)

Fourth Quarter

CR: Michael Nieves 25 field goal

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Epic fake-punt TD sparks Toms River South football past unbeaten Central