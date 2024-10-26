Holmdel football makes program history with back-to-back division titles: 'A lot of heart'

MANALAPAN -- History was not lost on the Holmdel Hornets.

Whether it be team history, school history, or personal history, this was a group of young men determined to cement their place. And on Friday night, they marked their chapter in the record books in a variety of ways. But like any Friday night worth remembering, it had plenty of drama.

Holmdel (7-1) shot out to a 21-7 lead in the first half only for Manalapan (4-5) to tie the game at 21-21 in the third quarter. After the Hornets got a crucial fourth down stop in the red zone, junior Jack Cannon led the Hornets down the field on an 83-yard drive that was finished off by 16-yard touchdown run by senior Matt Iulo on third down that ultimately sealed the 27-21 victory.

"Obviously it's 3rd-and-long, everyone's expecting pass," said Iulo. "The fact that my coach trusted me, it gives me a lot of heart and it gives me a lot of effort. And then even more, I trust the guys up front."

That deep-seeded trust has been the foundation of Holmdel's remarkable run to back-to-back division titles, the first such instance in program history. The Hornets clinched at least a share of the Shore Conference C North division title; Wall can also earn a share of the title if it wins at Manasquan on Thanksgiving Day. For this year's senior group to mark that achievement after the program lost more than 20 seniors from the 2023 team, it was deeply personal.

"People didn't know if we were gonna be able to bounce back," said senior Cipriano Bodnar. "We worked every day in the weight room and we set an example, and that's what it takes. Guys setting an example every day of practice. We have our seniors every single day working hard."

The work paid off for the undersized-yet-tenacious offensive and defensive lines. The pass rush of the Hornets made pivotal plays to force hurries against talented Manalapan quarterback Ryan Dougherty and a dangerous group of receivers.

"I'm one of the heaviest d-linemen and I'm only 230, 240 pounds," said Bodnar. "When we say technique is everything, we're technicians every day."

The Holmdel defense might've bended at times, but they were never going to break.And for all the excitement around the Hornets' electric offense, it was the defense that got one more key red zone stop as Manalapan had two chances to score in the final seconds.

"This defensive unit, it's pretty much just one person together, man," said Iulo. "We move together. We make hits together. We do everything together. And without the guy next to you, it's not happening."

And of course, there was one more key piece of history as the junior field general Cannon broke Holmdel's single season passing yard record and career passing yard record while finishing with 280 passing yards and two touchdowns. But the legacy player was more focused on a nuanced piece of school history coming into the big season finale.

"Coming into this game, we knew that we haven't beat Manalapan since 1979," said Cannon. "We had that written all over our white boards and coaches kept reminding us. It was just so much motivation to us and our whole team. And to finish the way that we just did, that's just Holmdel football."

Battle for C North Division title lives up to hype

The game had all the fanfare befitting a high-stakes matchup with a division title on the line. Feisty Manalapan was looking to play the role of spoiler on the team's senior night as Holmdel still needed the win to clinch the division crown. It was a thriller for fans as the stars on both sides shined in the regular season finale, and each side battled until the final second.

The visitors set the tempo early as they marched down the field on the opening possession and Cannon hit Mike Todisco for a 12-yard touchdown to give the Hornets the 7-0 lead. The Holmdel defense was suffocating as they forced two three-and-outs on Manalapan's first two possessions. As the Braves defense tightened, a pivotal fumble on a would-be punt return was recovered by Holmdel to set up another passing touchdown from Cannon as he found Frankie Serini.

With Holmdel up 14-0, the explosiveness of Manalapan's offense finally broke through. Junior running back Ahsere Woolfolk found a lane and darted down the sideline for a 57-yard touchdown run.

It appeared we might be headed toward a shootout as Holmdel answered with another long drive and score, finished off by an Iulo touchdown run to give the Hornets a 21-7 lead. On the first play of the following possession, Ryan Dougherty found Jackson Pfister on a 69-yard bomb to cut the lead to 21-14. But in what would turn out to be a pivotal moment, the Holmdel defense stopped Manalapan from tying the game before the half and blocked a promising field goal attempt.

In the third quarter, the defenses settled in but Manalapan found room in the Holmdel secondary as Braves receiver Justin Rizzo-Troxell delivered multiple key third-down catches, including one that set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Nick Palmieri to tie the game at 21-21.

For all those big plays by Manalapan, the Holmdel defense stiffened when it mattered most. The Braves were in the midst of what could've been a 96-yard scoring drive until it grinded to a hault in the red zone. On fourth down, Holmdel senior Frankie Serini was aided by the pass rush as he got an interception to set up the game-winning drive by the Hornets.

The quality of the game and the miraculous effort was exemplified as Manalapan blocked the PAT to give the offense a chance at a game-winning drive with 50 seconds remaining. The Braves made it to the Holmdel 15-yard line with nine seconds on the clock, but the game-breaking receivers couldn't find any room in the end zone against the lock down defense of Holmdel's secondary.

Holmdel 27, Manalapan 21

Holmdel 7 14 0 6 - 27

Manalapan 0 14 7 0 - 21

1st Quarter

Holmdel: Mike Todisco 12-yard touchdown reception from Jack Cannon (Brandon Mueller kick).

2nd Quarter

Holmdel: Frankie Serini 33-yard touchdown reception from Jack Cannon (Mueller kick). Matt Iulo 6-yard touchdown run (Mueller kick).

Manalapan: Ahsere Woolfolk 57-yard touchdown run (Seamus Lee kick). Jackson Pfister 69-yard touchdown reception from Ryan Dougherty (Lee kick).

3rd Quarter

Manalapan: Nick Palmieri 2-yard touchdown run (Lee kick).

4th Quarter

Holmdel: Matt Iulo 16-yard touchdown run (PAT blocked).

