What channel is Rutgers football vs USC on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 9 game

Rutgers football tonight will play Southern California for the first time in its program history, and the Scarlet Knights and the Trojans will both be looking to snap three-game losing streaks.

Rutgers has been hit hard by injuries, but Greg Schiano's team has a chance to end its skid while also making a big statement out at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Here's how to watch the game:

What channel is Rutgers football vs USC on today?

TV: FOX

Jason Benetti will be on play-by-play alongside analyst Brock Huard with Allison Williams reporting from the sidelines.

Streaming: Fubo (free trial) , FOX Sports app

Radio: WFAN 660 AM/101.9 FM, FOX Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM, SiriusXM 372

Chris Carlin will be on play-by-play with analysts Mike Teel and Eric LeGrand with Anthony Fucilli reporting from the sidelines.

Rutgers football vs USC time today

Date: Oct. 25

Oct. 25 Time: 11 p.m. ET

Rutgers vs USC prediction, pick, odds

USC is a 14-point favorite according to Action Network as of Oct. 24.

O/U: Over 56 (-110), Under 56 (-110)

Moneyline: USC -600, Rutgers +440

Prediction: I think Rutgers’ will give itself a chance, but the ongoing injuries have really limited this team right now. It would be hard for any team to overcome, let alone the Scarlet Knights, whose depth is solid but still relatively young and inexperienced. This feels like the type of game where it’s close into the second half before the Trojans make a big offensive play and take control of the game late. USC 31, Rutgers 21

Rutgers football 2024 schedule

Aug. 29: vs. Howard, W, 44-7

Sept. 7: vs. Akron, W, 49-17

Sept. 21: at Virginia Tech, W, 26-23

Sept. 27: v s. Washington, W, 21-18

Oct. 5: at Nebraska, L, 14-7

Oct. 12: vs. Wisconsin, L, 42-7

Oct. 19: vs. UCLA, L, 35-32

Oct. 25: at USC, 11 p.m.

Nov. 9: vs. Minnesota, TBA

Nov. 16: at Maryland, TBA

Nov. 23: vs. Illinois, TBA

Nov. 30: at Michigan State, TBA

USC football 2024 schedule

Sept. 1: vs. LSU, W, 27-20*

Sept. 7: vs. Utah State, W, 48-0

Sept. 21: at Michigan, L, 27-24

Sept. 28: vs. Wisconsin, W, 38-21

Oct. 5: at Minnesota, L, 24-17

Oct. 12: vs. Penn State, L, 33-30 (OT)

Oct. 19: at Maryland, L, 29-28

Oct. 25: vs. Rutgers

Nov. 2: at Washington

Nov. 16: vs. Nebraska

Nov. 23: at UCLA

Nov. 30: vs. Notre Dame

*At Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

