    Giant bluefin tuna return, fishermen land 722-pound fish off Sandy Hook

    By Dan Radel, Asbury Park Press,

    2 days ago

    The giant bluefin tuna are back in the local waters and the big game hunters have already brought the first few behemoths into port after some thrilling battles on rod and reel.

    After taking his 35-foot Henriques named My Boys up to Montauk last week and experiencing a heart-pounding break-off of a giant following a 5 ½-hour fight, Capt. Dan Shields got redemption Monday fishing 14 miles off the tip of Sandy Hook. Capt. Chris Bauer of Longshot Charters, who was with Shields on the Montauk venture, joined him again on this trip. They brought another experienced charter skipper with them, Capt. Sean Carkeek of Warden Sportfishing.

    Shields said they had a light breeze and were live lining bunker when they got a run-off at 1:45 in the afternoon on an 80-pound class tuna rod with a bent butt paired with an 80-wide reel. Bauer and Carkeek took turns on the reel, keeping the line tight while Shields in a nonsense mood, backed down on the big fish.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ShjMP_0wLS34xf00

    Within 45 minutes they had it to the boat where they harpooned it, and gaffed it twice. The giant fish measured 115 fish, and gutted it weighed 722 pounds on the scale at Twins Lights Marina in Highlands.

    More: Fall Run: Barn door open as large striped bass landed outside of Belmar

    Shields said he was back out in the area Wednesday and there were a considerable number of boats on the hunt for a giant, the season for which opened Oct. 1 for highly migratory species charter and head boat permit holders.

    While the giants are turning heads, the striped bass fishery exploded on Tuesday afternoon right around the tide change in the area of Sea Bright. Capt. Alan Shinn on the Miss Belmar Princess said it was the best day of the season so far as they just constant hook ups with jumbo striped bass.

    The action was the same on Wednesday for the for the recreational for-hire fleet. Right now, the bass are running big, with 40 and 50 pounders that are being caught and released. Capt. Rich Falcone on the Golden Eagle party boat said they were fighting as many as six at a time during Wednesday's action. The fish were right on top and they were able to stay with them on long drifts. He said they caught a lot on 4-ounce Runoff Lures with either red or green tails.

    The hunt for Alligator Jr: Origin of the US submarine fleet may have been rediscovered buried in NJ creek mud

    Fall porgy and sea bass fishing remains at a pretty frenzied pace. When those fish are biting, anglers can fill a bucket pretty quickly. Capt, Ryan Bogan on the Jamaica II party boat was out all week. Tuesday he saw a lot of life on the hard structure he fished but he said their was no consistency in the size. They were tossing a lot of fish back.

    He bounced around to some new areas and loaded up Wednesday trip. The fish came in so fast, he had anglers catch limiting out and releasing fish before the day was done.

    When Jersey Shore native Dan Radel is not reporting the news, you can find him in a college classroom where he is a history professor. Reach him @danielradelapp; 732-643-4072; dradel@gannettnj.com.

    This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Giant bluefin tuna return, fishermen land 722-pound fish off Sandy Hook

    Comments / 10

    Add a Comment
    RachelRoxIt
    18h ago
    Good for you Danny. He is a great guy. Along with his lucky charm Bauer!
    Doc Holiday
    1d ago
    Dam, that's a lot of fish sticks.
    View all comments

