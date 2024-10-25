Nepotism, transgender debates tackled at Long Branch school board debate

LONG BRANCH - In the final public debate before the school board election, nepotism in the hiring practices of the district and transgender policy were pitched to candidates around the more routine queries over board business such as balancing the budget, test scores or keeping arts programs — which all agreed not to cut.

The race includes six candidates with varying experiences running for three full-term three-year seats and two candidates running for the one-year unexpired term left by Avery Grant, a long-time school board member who retired and moved to Georgia.

The candidates squared off in two public debates, the first one moderated by the League of Women Voters and the second by the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Guild of Greater Long Branch, the first such time the organization organized a school board debate.

The two incumbents in the race, former superintendent and current board Vice President Joseph Ferraina and Board President Violeta Peters, are running for re-election on the same ticket. Ferraina and Peters have worked together for years on school business. Peters, a retired healthcare professional, was a board member for the entirety of Ferraina's career as superintendent, which ran from 1992 until 2011. After losing her seat in 2011, she was voted back onto the board in 2017 and presently leads it as president.

Long Branch: Three lawsuits filed against school district over convicted teacher sex assaults

Ferraina stated his goals are getting the trades back into the curriculum, bringing a "top-of-the-line" special education program to the old high school and creating individual educational programs, or IEPs, to track students' progress as they advance through the grade levels.

Running with them and seeking a full-term seat is Raymond Garland, a retired Port Authority police officer who emphasized school safety as a priority, and Dominic Sama, a 2020 graduate of Long Branch High School, former president of the student body at Brookdale Community College and a senior at Montclair University. Sama is a candidate for the one-year seat, and said that as a student he "brings a fresh perspective" on their evolving needs today.

Jon R. Zimmerman and Michael Zimmerman, who are not related, and Julio A. Rivas are each running independently for the three-year seats. Jason DeSantis, a local entrepreneur who owned a hair salon in the West End, is running independently for the one-year expired term.

Of all the candidates, Ferraina and Jon Zimmerman, a retired principal who was employed by Kearny public schools, have had lengthy careers in public education.

Long Branch: Townhouses planned for church parking lot after these changes were approved

Michael Zimmerman is the grandson of former West Long Branch police chief Alfred J. Thorne, who passed away this year. Zimmerman didn't attend the public debates but did provide his background to the moderators that informed voters that he works as a freelance media host and producer.

Rivas also did not participate in the debates but did not provide any background. He was unable to be reached by the Asbury Park Press for his background.

Who gets the job?

The question of nepotism was posed by a member of the public. The candidates were asked if they will create board policy to prevent nepotism, or the hiring of family and friends for school jobs.

"I think nepotism to a certain degree has to be be frowned upon," Jon Zimmerman said. "I have no issue with a student who grows up in Long Branch, has a connection to someone at Long Branch who deserves a job and is the best qualified for the job. I think it's an issue when a person is not qualified for a job and through his friends, family and political connections gets the job."

"In the area of nepotism there are laws that are involved," Ferraina said. "The board does not hire. We vote on the recommendation of the superintendent. We must make sure that we follow all the laws, that they have all of the certifications and everything they need before it gets to the board. The nepotism question I've heard over and over again and we have to be very careful about that because that can demoralize the staff and makes people feel we're not being fair."

Long Branch: Longest-serving councilwoman in history, Mary Jane Celli, dies at 90

"It has to be strictly based on merit," said DeSantis. "I'm a firm believer that you have to earn the right. You can be given an introduction but you have to have earned the right to get the position. You need the qualifications and you need to earn it by your own meri."

"Make sure the person is qualified, and if that person is qualified, then so be it, but if not, you're not going to get the job," Garland said.

"We as a board are going to vote on the recommendation provided by the administration," Peters said. "And we ask for the qualifications of the individual, what experience do they have, and then make a decision on how we're going to vote, regardless if the person has some kind of relationship. But it does have to be based on the qualifications of the individual. We have to rely on the administration, they are the ones who have a panel, they interview people for the position."

Places to eat: Just the Crust, serving pizza, sandwiches, salads and appetizers, coming to Long Branch

Transgender policy

Jon Zimmerman and DeSantis were the only candidates to tackle the topic of transgender policy in sports when it came up during the audience question period.

Jon Zimmerman said, "as far as an educational setting, you support (transgenders) as much as you can, as you would any other student." However, his position on sports is that transgender students transitioning from males should not be allowed to compete on girls' teams

DeSantis was also against transgender students playing on the girls teams because he said it's an unfair advantage. "I'm firmly against that," DeSantis said.

Public education: How Ruby Bridges made school integration history at 6, while racists screamed at her

When Jersey Shore native Dan Radel is not reporting the news, you can find him in a college classroom where he is a history professor. Reach him @danielradelapp; 732-643-4072; dradel@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Nepotism, transgender debates tackled at Long Branch school board debate