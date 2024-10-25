Open in App
    Shore Conference football schedule, scoreboard, highlights: Week 8

    By Bob Jordan, Asbury Park Press,

    2 days ago

    It's Week 8 of the high school football season for Shore Conference teams with the slate comprised entirely of nondivisional games over Friday and Saturday.

    Check below for scores, updates, photos and videos.

    More: Our Shore Conference football predictions for all 20 games in Week 8 as the playoffs near

    FRIDAY

    CLASS A NORTH

    Rumson-Fair Haven 49, Colts Neck 7

    Red Bank Catholic 29, Middletown South 14

    CLASS A SOUTH

    Toms River North 31, Donovan Catholic 0

    More: Everything going perfect for unbeaten Toms River North football heading into states

    Brick Memorial 37, Jackson Memorial 0

    Point Pleasant Borough 38, Howell 6

    CLASS B NORTH

    Red Bank Regional 28, Matawan 14

    Middletown North 45, Freehold Township 19

    More: Middletown North 2024 football cements its legacy with the first outright title in 41 years

    Ocean Township 43, Freehold Borough 0

    CLASS B SOUTH

    Southern 41, Brick Township 12

    Lacey 28, Toms River East 24

    Toms River South 33, Central 26

    More: Epic fake-punt TD sparks Toms River South football past unbeaten Central

    CLASS C NORTH

    St. John Vianney 28, Raritan 14

    Holmdel 27, Manalapan 21

    More: Holmdel football makes program history with back-to-back division titles: 'A lot of heart'

    CLASS C SOUTH

    Jackson Liberty 27, Pinelands 26

    Manchester 42, Monmouth 12

    More: After 48 years, Manchester football wins first division title: 'It's about time'

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KWsnz_0wLR0cnc00

    CLASS D NORTH

    Shore Regional 39, Asbury Park 12

    Point Pleasant Beach 28, New Egypt 14

    SATURDAY

    CLASS A NORTH

    3Q: Marlboro 7, Long Branch 0

    CLASS C SOUTH

    Barnegat at Lakewood, 1 p.m.

    CLASS D NORTH

    2Q: Keyport 12, Keansburg 0

    This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Shore Conference football schedule, scoreboard, highlights: Week 8

