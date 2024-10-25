Shore Conference football schedule, scoreboard, highlights: Week 8

It's Week 8 of the high school football season for Shore Conference teams with the slate comprised entirely of nondivisional games over Friday and Saturday.

Check below for scores, updates, photos and videos.

FRIDAY

CLASS A NORTH

Rumson-Fair Haven 49, Colts Neck 7

Red Bank Catholic 29, Middletown South 14

CLASS A SOUTH

Toms River North 31, Donovan Catholic 0

Brick Memorial 37, Jackson Memorial 0

Point Pleasant Borough 38, Howell 6

CLASS B NORTH

Red Bank Regional 28, Matawan 14

Middletown North 45, Freehold Township 19

Ocean Township 43, Freehold Borough 0

CLASS B SOUTH

Southern 41, Brick Township 12

Lacey 28, Toms River East 24

Toms River South 33, Central 26

CLASS C NORTH

St. John Vianney 28, Raritan 14

Holmdel 27, Manalapan 21

CLASS C SOUTH

Jackson Liberty 27, Pinelands 26

Manchester 42, Monmouth 12

CLASS D NORTH

Shore Regional 39, Asbury Park 12

Point Pleasant Beach 28, New Egypt 14

SATURDAY

CLASS A NORTH

3Q: Marlboro 7, Long Branch 0

CLASS C SOUTH

Barnegat at Lakewood, 1 p.m.

CLASS D NORTH

2Q: Keyport 12, Keansburg 0

