Big changes coming to road in front of Holmdel High School

HOLMDEL - The township will widen Crawfords Corner Road in front of Holmdel High School and William R. Satz Middle School after receiving a $3.5 million state Department of Transportation grant.

“This is a noteworthy development and something we are incredibly proud of,” Mayor Rocco Impreveduto said in a news release. “$3.5 million is a significant amount of grant funding for a town the size of Holmdel.”

The infrastructure improvements will include widening Crawfords Corner Road between Longstreet Road and South Holland Road, adding dedicated turning lanes at the intersection of Crawfords Corner Road and Longstreet Road and “an updated traffic signal at the entrance to the high school campus.”

The grant will be awarded in two batches. In the first year, the township is expected to receive $2 million and in the second year, the township is expected to receive the remaining $1.5 million.

According to the press release, the project is expected to break ground in June 2025, “which will enable us to get some work done before the following school year begins,” Impreveduto said.

