Seton Hall basketball: Why Shaheen Holloway's teams get no preseason respect

In Shaheen Holloway’s six years as a college basketball head coach, his team has finished near the bottom of its league just once – his first season at Saint Peter’s. He hasn’t posted a losing record in league play since.

Yet seemingly everyone continues to have low expectations for Seton Hall – again.

The 2024-25 Pirates have been slotted for eighth or ninth place in the 11-team league by most prognosticators, and on Wednesday the Big East’s coaches served up the ultimate indignity, ranking the the Hall 10th in their preseason poll.

It’s a familiar story. In his six seasons in charge, Holloway’s squads have dramatically exceeded preseason expectations three times and roughly matched them three times, never falling below them.

In 2019 his Saint Peter’s team was picked to finish ninth in the MAAC and wound up second in the standings before the pandemic scuttled its March Madness push. In 2022 the Peacocks shocked the world by advancing to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight. Last season the Pirates were tabbed for ninth by the Big East coaches and ended up fourth.

A salient example of just how lousy the 2023 coaches’ forecast turned out to be: Though predicted to finish behind Georgetown, the Pirates wound up with 11 more Big East wins than the Hoyas. Eleven.

One analyst’s theories

Vin Parise, who coached alongside Holloway as a fellow assistant at Iona and now covers the Big East as a broadcaster with Fox – he’ll be the analyst for the Hall’s season opener against Saint Peter’s Nov. 4 – has some theories about why Holloway tends to outperform expectations..

Theory one: The hungry player preference.

“Sha has always done a great job of identifying his type of player, and how it fits into what he’s trying to do, regardless of how big a name they have,” Parise said. “I don’t think there’s a college basketball coach on the planet that wouldn’t want a star, but if you’re looking for traits that a player needs to be able to last at Seton Hall under Shaheen, this is it: He wants hungry guys, guys who will scratch and claw for everything.”

Theory two: Wringing the sponge.

“Sometimes when you get into those February nights, players can get burned out – it’s a tough grind,” Parise said. “Sha is such a great communicator with his players and able to push the buttons with different personalities, I think that plays into why his teams get better as the season goes on. You see a lot of other teams hitting a wall after the holidays or in February, where the coach has lost them. That doesn’t happen with Sha. He gets the most out of guys.”

Theory three: Embracing the challenge.

Many coaches prefer the underdog role, and Holloway seems to feed off it.

“It’s not so much, ‘We’re being overlooked and that’s wrong,’ because he doesn’t want his guys to feel entitled,” Parise said. “His whole thing is: ‘Are you going to prove them wrong or are we going to settle for this? Because (settling) is not how I’m going to coach you.”

Charting the expectations

Here's a chart of how Holloway’s teams have performed relative to expectations:

At Saint Peter’s

2018-19: Picked 10 th in the MAAC, finished tied for ninth

2019-20: Picked ninth, finished second

2020-21: Picked tied for third, finished tied for third

2021-22: Picked second, finished second, won MAAC Tournament

At Seton Hall

2022-23: Picked seventh in the Big East, finished tied for sixth

2023-24: Picked ninth, finished fourth

Pirate players sound off

Seton Hall’s current players have their own theories about the low expectations.

“I feel like we have depth and talent – maybe not some of the names people pay attention to the most, but we’re going to come out gritty and surprise a lot of people,” said postgrad guard Chaunce Jenkins, who transferred in from Old Dominion.

“Probably because we’ve got 11 new guys coming in,” said postgrad forward Yacine Toumi, who transferred in from Evansville. “But Coach Sha is definitely a winner; he’s done it before. We’re not paying attention to rankings, because when both teams are on the court, we’re going to see who the real dog is.”

There’s been a lack of buzz around the program this fall, in part, because hardly anyone has seen the Pirates play – no exhibition games, no traditional blue-and-white scrimmage, no media at practice with the exception of one 45-minute shootaround.

“I think he likes being the underdog,” said sophomore guard Garwey Dual, who transferred from Providence. “Gives him a chance to prove people wrong but not just that – it gives him a chance to show us that we’re all we need.”

He added: “We’re going to get to show that the hard work pays off, no matter what they’re saying about us.”

Big East Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1-UConn 100

2. Creighton 84

3. Xavier 82

4. Marquette 74

5. St. John’s 70

6. Providence 64

7. Villanova 44

8. Butler 36

9. Georgetown 25

10. Seton Hall 24

11. DePaul 12

Preseason Player of the Year: Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton

Preseason Freshman of the Year: Liam McNeely, UConn

Preseason All-Big East: Alex Karaban (UConn), Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton), Kam Jones (Marquette), Bryce Hopkins (Providence), Kadary Richmond (St. John’s), Eric Dixon (Villanova).

