Origin of the US submarine fleet may have been rediscovered buried in NJ creek mud

Twenty years ago, Alice Smith began the hunt for the forgotten Civil War-era submarine Alligator Jr., the prototype for the first United States submarine USS Alligator. Both were designed by French engineer Brutus de Villeroi, and both have been missing for years.

Today, she may be the closest to finding it that she's ever been, after a drone, which her team hired with money raised through a fundraiser, carried a cigar-shaped magnetometer over Rancocas Creek and discovered a large magnetic anomaly fitting the size of sub buried deep in the mud. Getting to it will be no easy feat. People have slogged out there only to sink waist high in the sludge.

"I either need to prove this story or pass it on to the next generation. I can't keep doing this for another 20 years," said Smith, the 76-year-old retired president of the Riverside Historical Society who's been spearheading the local research into the long, lost sub.

There was plenty of evidence — some anecdotal — to believe the sub existed and was somewhere on the Rancocas Creek when Smith and other researches originally set out to find it around 2003 in the Burlington County creek towns of Riverside and Delanco.

That was year the U.S. Navy decided to rekindle its effort to find the USS Alligator , which sank in 1863 off the coast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, after a squall kicked up on the ocean and broke the tow that was pulling the her. The Navy was hoping to deploy the sub to menace the Confederate port of Charleston.

Smith and other researchers such as author and de Villeroi biographer Chuck Veit got involved in the research for descendants of the Navy's USS Alligator crew. That spawned "parallel efforts" on a smaller scale to find the sub’s predecessor, then dubbed Alligator Jr., according to Veit.

While the USS Alligator has not been found, it's looking like there is hope for Alligator Jr.

'Iron pet' or 'infernal machine'?

One of the big clues was a newspaper article published by the Philadelphia Inquirer in 1861 describing a peculiar incident on the South Street wharf near the Philadelphia Navy Yard. De Villeroi, who immigrated to the U.S. in 1856, had already raised a few eyebrows with his curiosity which he built in 1859 and had been testing on the Delaware River.

But on the night of May 16, 1861, and with the country now locked in the Civil War, two men caught the attention of the Harbor Police as the pushed off in a skiff. The police followed them to Smith Island where they confronted them as they transferred their cargo of lead ballast into a submarine. The police arrested the supposed saboteurs and towed their “iron pet” to the Noble Street pier, according to Veit, who wrote a summary of the sub for the T he Navy & Marine Living History Museum.

Veit said word of the capture and oddity spread like "wildfire through a city already suffering from war jitters." Thousands of people gathered at the dock to get a look at what the Philadelphia Inquirer called an "infernal machine," in its report. However, it was soon learned that the 35-foot iron submersible with a 3-foot propeller was the invention of a Frenchman who wished to donate it to his adopted country in her hour of need.

The Navy eventually took an interest in de Villeroi's submarine and had him design a bigger one, which was commissioned as the 47-foot Alligator. As for his protégé sub, Alligator Jr., he supposedly left it tied up along the creek that ran beside his workshop on the Jersey side of the Delaware.

"There she sat and slowly settled into the mud, outdated, unneeded and forgotten by history," said Veit, who lives in Massachusetts and is still following closely Smith's research. He believes she is on the right track.

"If it's found, I will be there to see it," Veit told the Asbury Park Press.

Along with the newspaper account, Smith also heard the childhood stories from locals who swore they remembered a submarine rusting on the Rancocas Creek when the played there as kids in the 1950s and 1960s. However, she admits to not having the utmost confidence in people's recollections because time can play tricks on people's memories.

She suspects the sub could have been exposed during blowout tides, and it's anyone's guess the last time it's actually been seen.

One thing is certain — Smith has not been able to locate it canvassing the creek and looking in the spots people remembered seeing it. So more recently, the heavy guns have joined her search to help put this story to bed.

Steve Nagiewicz , a scuba diver from Brick and an adjunct professor at Stockton University specializing in marine archaeology, marine underwater technology and maritime history, jumped on board and zig-zagged across the creek towing a magnetometer looking for a hit. When he found none, he suggested they hire a company to carry a magnetometer over the creek with a drone.

This summer Smith hired private engineering firm RETTEW to fly the drone. Earlier this month she got the news that the mission got a very big hit. The magnetometer discovered a magnetic anomaly deep below the mud that weighs between two and 10 tons.

Could it be Alligator Jr.?

"I'm supposed to say absolutely, maybe," Smith joked.

If it's not the sub, Nagiewicz said the only other thing it may be are abandoned railroad ties, since a railroad is nearby. Nagiewicz said they can't get to the spot to use radar until the creek freezes in the winter and allows them to safely walk on the mud. Then it would become a question of digging the sub out of the mud, which Nagiewicz said could cost "millions" of dollars.

But that opens up more questions about its condition and whether it would be better to leave it in the mud and simply mark the spot with an historical marker. All involved in the hunt agree the historical significance of the sub is of great importance to understanding of the period.

James Delgado, an expert U.S. maritime archaeologist who was formerly the director of the Maritime Heritage Program for the National Park Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and written guidelines for putting ships on the National Register of Historic Places, said Alligator Jr. and Alligator were built during a time in the mid-19th century where there was rapid change and new developments in technology.

"Alligator Jr. as well as Alligator are part of a forgotten family tree in the history of submersibles, submarines in the world. They are also very important for what they represent in American history and adoption of submarines. Alligator Jr. was the key to selling the U.S. Navy on the concept of using submarines," said Delgado, who today is a senior vice president at Search, a private maritime archaeology firm.

"For all of that, there is only a handful of references, some more recent scholarly books and only a few surviving examples that actually speak physically to that technology and how it worked," Delgado said.

