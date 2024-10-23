Why a Rutgers All-American wrestler changed his mind about going elsewhere

PISCATAWAY - It was the worst possible development for the Rutgers University wrestling program when news broke in April that heavyweight Yaraslau Slavikouski was entering the transfer portal - 11 days after he became the school's first All-American at heavyweight since 1964 by finishing seventh in the NCAA Tournament as a graduate student.

Slavikouski earlier had said he was planning on returning to Rutgers for another year of graduate work studies.

"I was very concerned,'' Rutgers head coach Scott Goodale said. "Usually, you go into the portal, you don't come out. ''

The concern only lasted for a few weeks. Slavikouski reversed course and announced he was returning to Rutgers for his final season.

"I never actually left (campus),'' Slavikouski said Oct. 15 at the team's Media Day at Jersey Mike's Arena. "After the nationals, I wanted to consider all options that I had to become better and become a national champion this year. The decision was Rutgers was the best option for me. We made it work and I'm happy to be here.''

Slavikouski, ranked No. 5 in the country at heavyweight by intermatwrestle.com, is pursuing a master's degree in financial analysis after earning a master's in science and analytics last year.

His return ensured Goodale and his coaching staff would not have to recruit a heavyweight out of the transfer portal, like they did the year before when they got Slavikouski, who was out of eligibility at Ivy League school Harvard.

"People go into the portal, test the market. People go into the portal to see what they can get,'' Goodale said. "He's not from this country (Slavikouski is a native of Belarus). This was an opportunity for him. He did that. Fortunately, he came back. We're glad to have him, I can tell you that.''

Slavikouski said when he entered the transfer portal, he did not have any specific school lined up.

"It was just an opportunity to talk to people. If you're not in the portal, you can not officially talk to anyone,'' Slavikouski said. "I'm excited to be here.''

Training with the best

Last summer, Slavikouski got the chance to train with eventual 125 kg Olympic gold medalist Geno Petriashvili of Georgia

"That was an awesome experience,'' Slavikouski said. "Thank you to Rutgers again and our ROTC and everybody else for making that happen. It was awesome to be with the Georgia national team for the last 2-3 weeks before they left for Paris (for the Olympics).''

Slavikouski said Petriashvili was happy with him as a workout partner after they trained together the first time.

"The first day we wrestled, we did a match at the end of the practice and I thought I was done,'' Slavikouski said. "He was like, 'Ok, let's go another one. That was a good match'. It was awesome to have that opportunity to wrestle with the best and compare myself to the best out there, see their work ethic, their approach to matches, training, to warmups, to everything. He's a great guy, too.''

"He's gotten a lot better,'' Goodale said. "He goes about it differently. He's just so darn quiet, which is great and so refreshing.''

How Slavikouski stacks up nationally

Defending national champion Greg Kerkviliet of Penn State is the clear favorite at heavyweight. Kerkviliet majored Slavikouski 9-0 last season in a Big Ten Tournament semifinal.

Oklahoma State's Wyatt Hendrickson, who was third nationally the last two years when he was at the Air Force Academy, is ranked second; Ohio State's Nick Feldman, who was fifth in the national tournament last year and defeated Slavikouski 4-2 in a dual meet last season, is ranked third; Arizona State's four-time All-Amnerican Cohlton Schultz, who was fourth last year and defeated Slavikouski 3-1 in a NCAA Tournament pre-quarterfinal is ranked. fourth. Schultz was the runner-up to Minnesota's two-time champion and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson in 2022.

Slavikouski defeated the Nos. 6 and 7 ranked wrestlers - Yonger Bastida of Iowa State and Taye Ghadiali of Campbell - in last year's NCAA Tournament. The 8-3 win over Bastida, who was seeded second, and unbeaten entering the national tournament, enabled Slavikouski to become an All-American. The 4-3 win over Ghadiali came in the seventh-place bout.

"I know I'm one of the best guys in the heavyweight division,'' Slavikouski said. "I'm looking forward to correcting mistakes I made last season. ''

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Why a Rutgers All-American wrestler changed his mind about going elsewhere