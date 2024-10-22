Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • App.com | Asbury Park Press

    Election Day 2024: Mail-in voting off to fast start in New Jersey

    By Tamara Walker, Asbury Park Press,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hjy7S_0wHZE2YE00

    Today marks 14 days until Election Day and nearly a half million residents from the Garden state have already voted.

    New Jersey has 459,908 registered voters who have already returned their vote-by-mail-ballots for the 2024 election set for Tuesday, Nov. 5, according to SmartTarget .

    The Democratic political data and data services firm released its report for NJ Statewide 2024 Early & Absentee Vote to TargetEarly — a dashboard that explores early in-person and absentee voting. The process consists of collecting early voter returns from every US state and county election offices on a daily base and analyzes the information by political affiliation and how the vote was casted.

    The report outlined which political party has the most vote-by-mail ballots to date. Of the 459,908 statewide mail-in-ballots returned, 288,649 (62.8%) are Democrats; 94,950 (20.6%) are Republicans; 74,699 (16.2%) are unaffiliated and 1,610 (0.4%) are others.

    Below are the numbers polled by county. These numbers are based on early votes for states with 1,000 votes.

    Monmouth County mail-in-ballots

    Of the total mail-in-ballots returned statewide 32,084 are from Monmouth County . Of those, 17,572 (54.8%) went to the Democratic party, 7,876 (24.5%) went to the Republican party and 6,532 (20.4%) are unaffiliated.

    Ocean County mail-in-ballots

    Of the mail-in-total ballots returned statewide, 32,104 are from Ocean County . Of that total, 14,139 (44.0%) went to the Democratic party, 11,958 (37.2%) went to the Republican party, and 5,891 (18.3%) are unaffiliated.

    Vote by mail ballot

    Vote-by-mail ballots is one way to cast your vote. New Jersey has three options . Ballots must be postmarked on or before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Mail-in ballots can also be deposited in a secure ballot drop box no later than 8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5 or in person at the Board of Elections offices in the county or residence (six days after the polls close) on or before Monday, Nov. 11.

    This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Election Day 2024: Mail-in voting off to fast start in New Jersey

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Fred
    1d ago
    vote these radical left wing democrats out
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida29 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza13 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Top 25 New Jersey high school football rankings (10/22/2024)
    High School On SI2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Origin of the US submarine fleet may have been rediscovered buried in NJ creek mud
    App.com | Asbury Park Press1 day ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Campaign Manager Sentenced for Election Fraud in NJ Governor Race
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Denver mayor won’t fund “safe parking” for people living in RVs
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Matanzas Riverkeeper joins call to protect native turtle species
    Jacksonville Today21 hours ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Early voting starts in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch3 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily9 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy