Election Day 2024: Mail-in voting off to fast start in New Jersey

Today marks 14 days until Election Day and nearly a half million residents from the Garden state have already voted.

New Jersey has 459,908 registered voters who have already returned their vote-by-mail-ballots for the 2024 election set for Tuesday, Nov. 5, according to SmartTarget .

The Democratic political data and data services firm released its report for NJ Statewide 2024 Early & Absentee Vote to TargetEarly — a dashboard that explores early in-person and absentee voting. The process consists of collecting early voter returns from every US state and county election offices on a daily base and analyzes the information by political affiliation and how the vote was casted.

The report outlined which political party has the most vote-by-mail ballots to date. Of the 459,908 statewide mail-in-ballots returned, 288,649 (62.8%) are Democrats; 94,950 (20.6%) are Republicans; 74,699 (16.2%) are unaffiliated and 1,610 (0.4%) are others.

Below are the numbers polled by county. These numbers are based on early votes for states with 1,000 votes.

Monmouth County mail-in-ballots

Of the total mail-in-ballots returned statewide 32,084 are from Monmouth County . Of those, 17,572 (54.8%) went to the Democratic party, 7,876 (24.5%) went to the Republican party and 6,532 (20.4%) are unaffiliated.

Ocean County mail-in-ballots

Of the mail-in-total ballots returned statewide, 32,104 are from Ocean County . Of that total, 14,139 (44.0%) went to the Democratic party, 11,958 (37.2%) went to the Republican party, and 5,891 (18.3%) are unaffiliated.

Vote by mail ballot

Vote-by-mail ballots is one way to cast your vote. New Jersey has three options . Ballots must be postmarked on or before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Mail-in ballots can also be deposited in a secure ballot drop box no later than 8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5 or in person at the Board of Elections offices in the county or residence (six days after the polls close) on or before Monday, Nov. 11.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Election Day 2024: Mail-in voting off to fast start in New Jersey