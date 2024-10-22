Wall family never thought they'd be homeowners. Habitat for Humanity is changing that.

WALL - On Friday, like most days this fall, the buzz of a power saw and the banging of hammers filled the air at 1123 Manito Road.

This is the sound of a dream coming true for Erica and Joe Loguirato.

Monmouth County Habitat for Humanity is building a single-family home on that plot for Erica, Joe and their two children — 12-year-old Evangeline and 4-year-old Dorian. Dorian was born with a rare brain disorder; he cannot walk or talk yet and is legally blind.

They have been renting a house in another area of Wall, but that house has been sold, so they are in the process of moving in with nearby relatives until this new one is ready sometime in the spring. Each day, thanks to a cast of volunteers, it draws closer to completion.

“It’s completely surreal — the most heartwarming, humbling thing I’ve been a part of,” Erica said. “It is absolutely life-changing. There is a zero-percent chance we would ever have been able to be homeowners, in this area especially. Now my kids get to have a home of their own.”

Monmouth County Habitat for Humanity has built more than 80 new homes since 1989. Each has a different backstory, but the goal is the same.

“We’re looking to change people’s lives, give them a really solid foundation where they can raise their family,” said Mike Rondholz, president of Monmouth County Habitat for Humanity’s board, as he directed fellow volunteers on the Manito Road project.

Given the skyrocketing cost of housing, that mission is more essential now than ever.

Seeing the progress

“We’ve been unlucky,” Joe Loguirato said. “We’re used to things going downward for us.”

His son Dorian was born with septo-optic dysplasia, a rare condition that affects the brain's development. The difficulty of getting him the treatment he needed, Erica said, “made me want to help other people who have a hard time navigating the health system." So she changed careers and now works for Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey in the community health department, connecting people with resources.

Through that job, she learned of the Habitat for Humanity build in Wall and entered a lottery that narrowed the field of applicants to six. From there, the Loguiratos filled out a need-based application and met with representatives of the nonprofit for an interview.

"They looked in the basement of our tiny house and saw Dorian’s equipment and all the mold in our basement, and saw that we needed a house,” Erica said.

Getting the nod was “completely surreal,” she said.

Most mornings after the kids go off to school (Dorian attends the LADACIN Network’s Schroth School for special-needs children in Ocean Township) Joe shows up at Manito Road and starts swinging a hammer.

“To see the progress from standing over an empty hole to the point where we’re getting ready for the roof, and having a hand in it, makes it so much better,” he said. “Once this house is done I would like to continue (with Habitat) as a volunteer, because we’ve received so much help.”

Among those helping on Friday were six employees of Groundworks, a national foundation repair company with a branch in Marlboro. Once or twice a week, different companies who partner with Habitat for Humanity send out a group of employees to assist the handful of “core volunteers” who are doing the daily construction work.

“This is my first time doing this. I’m glad I had this opportunity,” said Steve Moran, a Groundworks employee who was on hand. “Definitely enjoying spending my time doing something good.”

A core volunteer's perspective

The additional manpower is much appreciated by Rondholz, a Howell resident who has been a core volunteer for 10 years — ever since leaving his career overseeing manufacturing for a multinational corporation.

“I left the corporate world on a Friday and the following Tuesday I volunteered for a Habitat project, and I fell in love with it from the start,” he said. “You get to go home every evening and feel good about what you’ve done.”

This is his 10th home build.

“In Monmouth County the price of real estate is starting to impact us,” he said. “To be able to find available lots at affordable prices is really a challenge.”

The lot at 1123 Manito Road, which is about a tenth of an acre, was owned by Wall and sold to Habitat for Humanity for $1.

“Wall approached us and asked if we could develop it to meet their affordable housing requirement,” Rondholz said. “We want to show them the kind of work we can do with this house, and there should be more opportunities to work with them down the road.”

The two-story center-hall colonial, which will have three bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms, is about halfway finished.

“We have to sub out HVAC, plumbing and electricity, and we get a professional to pour the foundation and we take it from there,” Rondholz said.

A local roofing company, Fortified Roofing, will put the roof on.

“They’ve been very good to us,” Rondholz said.

Although this home is progressing nicely, help is always needed with upcoming projects. Monmouth County Habitat for Humanity’s next build, in Fair Haven, is about to begin. And Habitat performs other, smaller-scale work for those in need, like installing grab bars and clearing tripping hazards in senior citizens’ homes, an outdoor program that involves cutting laws, fixing fences and exterior painting, and a “ramps and rails” initiative for installing outdoor wheelchair-accessible ramps.

“We’re looking for contractors to come in and do some work in kind for us,” Rondholz said. “To meet the goals internally we set for ourselves, we’re going to need more manpower and financial resources.”

'The biggest blessing'

The home on Manito Road will have some custom touches for Dorian, like wider doorways and electrical power next to the stairway in case a chair lift needs to be installed.

“This is the biggest blessing we could have imagined,” Joe said.

It’s a house they can call their own, with an affordable mortgage and a backyard for the kids in a nice neighborhood.

“My daughter is so pumped to be able to finally ride a bike around; she’s already mapped out her path to Wawa,” Erica said. “We did a test run to the park at the end of the road with Dorian in his chair.”

She’s already met some of the neighbors and all of the volunteers. Everyone has been welcoming.

“I’ve never felt so lucky,” she said. “Our lives have already changed immensely for the better.”

For more information on Monmouth County Habitat for Humanity, or to donate or volunteer, visit www.monmouthhabitat.org , email info@habitatmonmouth.org or call (732) 728-0441.

