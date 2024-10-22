Open in App
    VOTE: Who is the Shore Conference football Larson Ford Player of the Week for Week 7?

    By Steven Falk, Asbury Park Press,

    1 days ago

    There were many outstanding performances by Shore Conference football players last weekend - Week 7 of the 2024 season.

    Now, is your chance to vote for the Larson Ford Player of the Week from Week 7: The poll is open until Friday at 6:30 p.m.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R4ry2_0wGo8SD400

    Here is a look at this week's nominees:

    More: Here are 23 standouts from Week 7 of the 2024 Shore Conference football season

    Congratulations to the previous winners...

    Week 6: Jack Cannon, Holmdel.

    Week 5: Bennett Lopez, Red Bank.

    Week 4: Mike Marotta, Shore.

    Week 3: T.J. Rey, Middletown North.

    Week 2: Quinn Niesz, Red Bank.

    Week 1: Frankie Serini, Holmdel.

    Week 0: Jack Cannon, Holmdel.

    Who is the APP Week 8 Football Player of the Week?

    This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: VOTE: Who is the Shore Conference football Larson Ford Player of the Week for Week 7?

