VOTE: Who is the Shore Conference football Larson Ford Player of the Week for Week 7?

There were many outstanding performances by Shore Conference football players last weekend - Week 7 of the 2024 season.

Now, is your chance to vote for the Larson Ford Player of the Week from Week 7: The poll is open until Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Here is a look at this week's nominees:

Congratulations to the previous winners...

Week 6: Jack Cannon, Holmdel.

Week 5: Bennett Lopez, Red Bank.

Week 4: Mike Marotta, Shore.

Week 3: T.J. Rey, Middletown North.

Week 2: Quinn Niesz, Red Bank.

Week 1: Frankie Serini, Holmdel.

Week 0: Jack Cannon, Holmdel.

