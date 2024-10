Warm week ahead as fishermen zero in on striped bass and sea bass

Surf fishermen were out early Monday morning picking up striped bass at a few locales, as a week of warm sunshine and mostly light breezes lies ahead.

Giglio's Tackle in Sea Bright reported a striped bass landed on an SP Minnow. Grumpy's Tackle in Seaside Park got a report from shop customer Alex Tongas who was still on the beach when he sent in word of a schoolie-size bass that was right around keeper size. Tongas caught the striper a small metal lure, colored green. Further down the coast on Long Beach Island, Chris Masino of Beach Haven landed a 9.88-pound striped bass at Harvey Cedars that also fell for the lure. The fish was weighed at Surf City and measured a little bit over 29 inches.

Masino entered the fish in the Long Beach Island Fall Surf Fishing classic where it currently sits at second place. George Konowal Jr. of Philadelphia has taken over the lead in the nine-week tournament this weekend when he brought in a 11.6-pound striped bass from Barnegat Light. This bass was also weighed at Surf City Bait & Tackle.

While the air temps were nice and warm over the weekend, the boaters were dealing with a choppy ocean on Saturday after a couple of days of wind. Capt. Alan Shinn on the Miss Belmar Princess said they had only one striped bass landed on Saturday's trip along with a few small bluefish and weakfish. The ocean settled some by Sunday and most likely as a result, his fares boated five striped bass on top of seeing a good showing of bluefish.

The bottom fishing was a little slowed down a little on Sunday by the remaining swell, said Capt. Francis Bogan on the Paramount. His fares still picked away all day on porgies and sea bass. The fall season is at its peak still with sea bass and porgies readily available to fishermen along with the visiting grey triggerfish still hanging around.

Shinn said the Miss Belmar had some of those "jumbo" trigger fish landed on Sunday's bottom fishing trip. The fishermen on board also filled up on sea bass, porgies and blackfish.

Fish and Wildlife was scheduled to circle back to the Manasquan, Metedeconk and Toms rivers on Monday for fall trout stocking. Manasquan was set to get 480 trout, the two branches of the Metedeconk were to get 430 trout and the Toms 360 trout.

