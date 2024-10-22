Why Rutgers wrestler Jackson Turley feels he can win a national championship in 2025

PISCATAWAY - There is a reason Jackson Turley feels winning a national championship at 174 pounds is within his reach this season.

"To be honest with you, I feel great now. I have not felt like this year in years,'' Turley, a graduate student at Rutgers University, said during the team's Media Day on Oct. 15 at Jersey Mike's Arena. "My body hasn't felt like this in years. I can finish practices, which I wasn't able to do the year prior, the year prior, the year prior. I wake up in the morning and I've got a bounce to my step.''

Turley made the decision to come back for a sixth season after he underwent stem cell treatment last summer for three herniated disks in his back.

"Part of the reason, I wanted to come back is I knew I could get my body healthy. With my body healthy, I can do anything,'' Turley, who was an All-American in 2021, when he finished eighth at 174 in the NCAA Tournament and is a three-time NCAA qualifier, said.

Turley has had an injury-plagued career.

The back isn't the only injury Turley has had to deal with during his collegiate career. His 2022 season was cut short due to shoulder surgery.

"I had a shoulder tear early in the preseason that we didn't quite know about. My shoulder hurt,'' Turley said. "I wasn't really smart with what I was doing when it came to protecting myself. I wasn't icing after practice. I wasn't stretching before. I wasn't doing a lot of the things that I do now.

"I realized I wasn't beating the guys I was beating before. I couldn't pull in a leg, so we got the MRI on my shoulder. I had torn it really badly.''

Turley said because the surgery was an open procedure and not arthroscopic, the recovery process was longer. That probably affected his performance during the 2022-23 season, when even though, he qualified for the NCAA Tournament, he was just 11-14 overall.

Turley said the herniated disks, which first surfaced during his freshman season in 2020, had never gone away.

"That's why I couldn't even finish my freshman year,'' Turley, who did not wrestle in the Big Ten Tourmament, which was held at Jersey Mike's Arena, that season, said. "It's something that never healed and had gotten worse, and worse and worse. I couldn't stay in a wrestling stance anymore. I had to figure something out.''

Turley said the stem cell treatment was pointed out to him. He did not want to undergo surgery.

"After I got those rounds (of the stem cell treatment), I was like, 'I think I've got it;,'' Turley said. "Goody (Rutgers head coach Scott Goodale) and I came to a deal to be able to come back and be able to afford school again. I think everything's going to work out. I think the stars are going to align for me and this team.''

How does Turley stack up nationally

Turley, when he is at his best, gets an early takedown and then is relentless in riding and turning opponents. He can be one of the most explosive 174-pounders in the country when he is at his best.

The 174-pound weight class has undergone major changes from what it has looked in recent seasons.

Penn State's four-time national champion Carter Starocci has moved up to 184 pounds as he tries to become the first five-time national champion in NCAA history.

New Jersey natives Shane Griffith of first Stanford and then Michigan and Mekhi Lewis of Virginia Tech, who were third and fourth last season and past national champions at 165, concluded their collegiate careers last March.

Mikey Labriola, who was the runner-up to Starocci in his final season at Nebraska in 2023 and was a five-time All-American during his career, is now a Rutgers assistant coach and workout partner for Turley.

Among those moving up to 174 are Missouri's Keegan O'Toole, who was a two-time national champion and four-time top three finisher at 165; Penn State's Levi Haines, who was the national champion at 157 last season and was a two-time national finalist at 157 and Oklahoma State's Dean Hamiti, who was a two-time All-American at 165 at Wisconsin.

O'Toole and Haines are ranked No. 1 and 2 by intermatwrestle.com. They are followed by Ohio State's Rocco Welsh, who was the runner-up to Starocci last season; South Dakota State's Cade DeVos, who was fifth at 174 last season and Columbia's Lennox Wolak, who was sixth at 174 last season, and Hamiti.

Turley, who is ranked 13th, was defeated twice in close bouts by Welsh last season. It was 4-3 in a dual meet on Feb. 4 and 4-2 in the Big Ten Tournament third-place bout. He was also majored 12-2 by Iowa's Patrick Kennedy in a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal and 14-4 by Iowa State's M.J. Gaitan in a NCAA Tournament second round wrestleback bout. Both Kenney and Gaitan, who are ranked eighth and 10th, were one win shy of being All-Americans last season.

"I don't think there's anybody in the country that I can't beat, and that means I think I can be a national champion this year. That's the reason I came back,'' Turley said. "I didn't come back just to be an All-American. I don't really care about getting eighth place again. I don't really care about necessarily being on the podium. I look at the guys on the podium and I think I can beat all of them. I think I can really be at the top.''

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Why Rutgers wrestler Jackson Turley feels he can win a national championship in 2025