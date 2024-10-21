An adulteress, crackhead and defendant's own words - jury weighing Lakewood double murder

TOMS RIVER - A leacherous adulteress, a crack addict and other liars were used to build a false case against an innocent man, according to a defense attorney's theory in a double murder case in Lakewood.

Defense attorney Mark Bailey said police didn't bother to look for the real killer and instead pinned the murders on his client, Tyshaun Drummond.

"They decided from the beginning they had their man, and that was it; they didn't look at the evidence,'' Bailey told an Ocean County jury at the end of Drummond's trial in the pair of murders.

An assistant Ocean County prosecutor, however, directed the same jury to Drummond's own words.

'"I shot everybody in the face,' those were his words,'' the assistant prosecutor, Mara Brater said, pointing to Drummond at the defense table.

"He was right,'' she said. "He shot everyone in the face.''

Jurors will be at the Ocean County Courthouse Tuesday to deliberate the case against Drummond, 42, of Toms River.

The defendant is charged with the murders of Nicholas Hardy, 36, and Sergio Chavez-Perez, 32, of Lakewood.

Both victims were fatally shot in the Brettwood apartment complex on River Avenue in Lakewood on Dec. 19, 2021.

Drummond also is charged with burglary, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The jury got the case against Drummond late Thursday, after spending most of the day listening to the attorneys' summations and the judge's instructions.

Brater and Assistant Prosecutor Timothy Cassidy alleged during the three-week trial before Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan that Drummond shot Hardy once in the neck and three times in the back shortly after 7 a.m. as the victim slept in the bedroom of a downstairs apartment in the Brettwood complex, where the defendant, the victim and others had attended an overnight party.

After shooting Hardy, Drummond went to the apartment upstairs, where Chavez-Perez lived with his wife and three children, shooting him once in the head in front of his family, the assistant prosecutors alleged. Then, Drummond went back downstairs and fatally shot Hardy in the eye as he was trying to escape the apartment below, they alleged.

Drummond did not testify at the trial, and his attorney called no witnesses.

But, in his summation to the jury, Bailey asserted the prosecution based its case on questionable witnesses who weren't credible and whose testimony wasn't corroborated.

Bailey singled out Chavez-Perez's wife, Araceli Perez, who admitted having an affair with Drummond.

He called her "an adulteress,'' and said, "she's debaucherous, lecherous, treacherous.''

The defense attorney suggested Perez may have killed her husband. When her brother-in-law, Javier, came kicking at their apartment door the morning of the murders, she let him in and convinced him that it was someone in the downstairs apartment who was responsible for her husband's demise, Bailey theorized for the jury.

With that, Javier went downstairs, "guns blazing,'' Bailey said, elaborating on his theory.

Javier Chavez-Perez did not make an appearance at the trial, he noted.

"We didn't see Javier,'' Bailey aid. "He's a big part of this.''

Despite that Perez was having an affair with Drummond, she told a 911 operator to whom she reported the murder that she didn't know the gunman who barged into their apartment and shot her husband, Bailey pointed out.

Brater offered the jury an explanation for that.

"She was terrified,'' Brater said.. "She knows how this looks. It's her lover who kills her husband.''

In addition to being hysterical, Perez didn't want to divulge intimate details of her extramarital affair to a police operator in front of her children as they stood over the dead body of their father, Brater told the jury

Perez eventually did identify Drummond as the gunman, just not immediately, she said.

Brater told the jury that Bailey's theory that Perez shot her husband was illogical.

She wouldn't have shot him in the same room where their baby was sleeping, Brater argued.

Bailey's theory also was unlikely in light of the medical examiner's testimony about the downward trajectory of the bullet that killed Chavez-Perez.

"She's five-foot-one,'' Brater said of Perez. "It doesn't make sense.''

Perez's trial testimony aligned with that of her daughter, who was 12 at the time of the murders and also called 911, the assistant prosecutor said. It was unlikely the mother and daughter had time to conspire to get their stories straight before they called police that day, Brater said.

Bailey also assailed the testimony of other witnesses, among them Erica Serafin, who told the jury she was sleeping in the downstairs apartment that morning when she was awakened by a deafening noise and shattering glass before she saw Hardy stumbling out of the bedroom.

Bailey said Serafin "is an admitted crack addict, which is questionable at best.''

He suggested Serafin was trying to cover for a man who was her date that night, who was seen leaving the downstairs apartment around the time of the shooting that morning.

Brater, however, pointed the jury to surveillance video at the apartment complex that showed the man leaving before the glass in the sliding glass door to the apartment was shattered by gunfire.

The testimony of a neighbor in the apartment building also came under attack by Bailey.

The neighbor, Gurtip Singh, said he was taking a shower on the day in question when he heard a gunshot, dried off, looked out his kitchen window and saw Drummond outside with a gun, firing four shots into the air.

Singh said he then took a video of Drummond as he walking through the complex with the gun, but stopped making the video when Drummond saw him.

Next, Drummond was at his door, banging on it and trying to push his way inside, while Singh and his roommate placed a couch against the door and hid in another room, Singh testified.

Bailey suggested Singh wasn't telling the truth, saying if he were, four shell casings would have been found on the grounds.

"That story is not credible,'' Bailey said.

The defense attorney said his client wasn't firing the gun, but instead, was searching the courtyard for whoever shot Hardy, his friend.

Bailey reminded the jury it was Hardy's DNA on the gun that prosecutors say was the murder weapon.

Brater told the jury there were three contributors to the DNA found on the gun, but only Hardy's DNA could be identified. It came from his blood, the result of him being shot with it at close range, she said.

The assistant prosecutor pointed out text messages between Perez and Drummond, indicating that Perez wanted to end their affair, but he did not want to accept the breakup.

"It's not over for me; I'm in love with you till the day I die,'' Drummond said in a text message to Perez, Brater said.

The assistant prosecutor described the scenario police encountered when they responded to the murder scene and found Drummond outside the apartment building, with a gun a few feet away from him.

"The defendant has the murder weapon,'' she said. "He's standing in the foyer with Nicholas Hardy's body on that surveillance video. He admits to shooting everyone in the face.

"It is that simple,'' she said.

Kathleen Hopkins, a reporter in New Jersey since 1985, covers crime, court cases, legal issues and just about every major murder trial to hit Monmouth and Ocean counties.

