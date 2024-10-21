Rutgers basketball: Big Ten Network analyst breaks down St. John's exhibition

A close college basketball game filled with offensive fireworks is every broadcaster’s dream, so Austin Johnson had plenty to work with as the Big Ten Network’s analyst in Rutgers’ 91-85 exhibition loss to St. John’s Thursday.

What did the former Scarlet Knights’ center, who continues to ascend the television ladder, take away from a contest with story lines aplenty? Like everyone else, he was impressed with Rutgers freshmen Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper, who combined for 45 points, shot the ball well and drew nine fouls between them.

“Ace and Dylan look every part worth the hype and hysteria,” Johnson said. “Dylan being so poised and mature, efficient in his decision making, the way he attacks on offense. Ace’s package offensively, I talked to some (St. John’s) coaches afterward and they were kind of enamored with his ability.”

He added: “The takeaway there is the undeniable talent with both of those dudes. Imagine when they get more reps, more practices under their belt, what the potential is for their performance later in the season.”

Noticing 'buy-in' from role players

Just as important as the two stars, Johnson said, was “the buy-in from the guys around them.”

Between the “energy and effort” of a guy like Jordan Derkack on defense to the mostly good shot selection (Zach Martini and PJ Hayes shot a combined 6-of-7 from the field), there were signs that role players understood and embraced their roles.

“Offensively speaking, it’s about maximizing your chances,” Johnson said. “You’re going to have nights when you see Ace putting up 18 shot attempts and Dylan is putting up 16 shot attempts, so PJ Hayes going 4-for-4 on his field-goal attempts is really efficient. The floor’s going to be spaced and people are going to be getting doubled, so how do you respond when the ball is swung your way and you’re wide open? He was able to rise up and knock them down.”

On rebounding and post play

In the room-for-improvement department, Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell repeatedly lamented the Scarlet Knights’ rebounding (St. John’s went plus-9 on the glass and grabbed 21 offensive boards) during his postgame press conference. What did Johnson see there?

“St. John’s has a veteran group, and rebounding is another one of those things that’s much different from high school to college,” he said. “You’ve really got to go above and beyond. I have no worries that will be addressed. There’s no better first test than (St. John’s center) Zuby Ejiofor, because that dude’s an animal. He’s a moose, and he showcased that with his rebounding effort.”

Ejiofor racked up a whopping 10 offensive rebounds and 13 overall.

“You can drill it, and I assume (Rutgers) will be more conscientious about it,” Johnson said. “But you also have Ace Bailey who will end up being a really good rebounder for this team. He’s got the body, but he’s still figuring it out (the 6-foot-9 Bailey recorded five boards in 37 minutes). That will come with time.”

To much of the game’s audience, Ejiofor’s showing was a revelation.

“You don’t get recruited and commit and play at Kansas for a season without having some type of skill set and motor, and that’s the thing that stuck out – the motor,” Johnson said. “He looked the part of an upperclassman who’s been through conditioning, been through the wars of playing at this level consistently. Running the floor and hitting bodies and creating second-chance opportunities – 10 offensive rebounds is nuts, that’s just showing that you’re first to the ball each time. The reports are that he really practices and plays that hard every time he steps on the court. Clearly you saw that (Thursday).”

Ejiofor’s dominance also shined a light on Rutgers’ potential matchup deficiency at center, where Pikiell is trying to replace standout Cliff Omoruyi (now a postgrad at Alabama) with a committee of former junior college transfer Emmanuel Ogbole, freshman Lathan Sommerville and Martini, a Princeton transfer.

Thanks mainly to Omoruyi, Rutgers’ defense was ranked among the top five nationally last season.

“Obviously Cliff last year was the defense’s eyes and ears as the quarterback,” Johnson explained. “On the back line, when you’re playing under the rim, you can see all aspects of the floor. They have guys who can do it. I’m confident that with Manny, Martini and Lathan, it’ll come with time and reps. Manny is still so fresh and new to basketball, new to playing at this level of speed and physicality.”

Speak of reps, Johnson will be back in the analyst’s chair for the Big Ten Network’s broadcasts of Rutgers’ games against Wagner Nov. 6, Monmouth Nov. 15 and Columbia Dec. 30.

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com .

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Rutgers basketball: Big Ten Network analyst breaks down St. John's exhibition