This year Asbury Park school chief was fired and 34 jobs were cut. What should voters do?

ASBURY PARK - Six candidates on two tickets are vying for three seats on the Asbury Park Board of Education, and while both tickets include an incumbent, one argues they are the most qualified while the other says they are more representative of the community.

The Improve Learning Now! ticket includes Stephanie Ackerman, former board member Dominic Latorraca and incumbent board member Jessie Ricks. The Support Asbury's Children ticket includes incumbent board member Dr. Shadab Maghsood, Danielle Brascomb and Mariella Soria-Flores.

The school board has nine seats, three of which are up for election every three years. While the candidates may choose to run together as a ticket, voters are free to vote for any three candidates they like.

New boss, staff cuts

The election comes at the end of an eventful year for the district. For some time, Schools Superintendent RaShawn M. Adams had a contentious relationship with the teachers' union, and at the Feb. 22 Board of Education meeting it came to a head. The board voted 5-2 to place Adams on administrative leave , making district administrator Mark Gerbino acting interim superintendent.

The Asbury Park school district has been losing state funding since 2016, and is facing an estimated cumulative loss of $36,429,860 in state funding by 2025 after nearly decade of S2 cuts, the formula that calculates how much state aid each public school district gets. Districts that have seen declining enrollment, such as Asbury Park, have been hit heavily by state aid cuts.

The district lost $4.1 million in state aid this year and attempted to make up for it in part with $1.8 million in administrative cuts.

As part of the 2024-2025 budget, the district eliminated 34 jobs, with some positions being abolished permanently . The reduction in force went into effect on July 1. Gerbino said the district was able to bring back "necessary administrative hires" for $397,000 .

Earlier this month, the Board of Education said that the three charter schools that service the city had not verified the residency of most their students, who account for at least $9.5 million worth of taxpayer dollars that the district sends to them. Last year, the district made $12 million in payments to three charter schools and covered a busing cost of $3.4 million.

What Improve Learning Now! says

At a League of Women Voters of Monmouth County virtual forum for the candidates ahead of the Nov. 5 election, Ricks of the Improve Learning Now! ticket said she has been a resident in Asbury Park for the last 56 years, advocating for parents and community involvement in the district.

Ricks have served on the numerous committees and spent 23 years working for the Asbury Park School District in the position of parent liaison, then as coordinator of the parent liaisons. She also worked as a truant officer.

"I think our children deserve much more and better than what they have been getting, Ricks said.

"I believe that if you raise the bar, our children will rise to that bar. Right now, the bar is very low, and I have consistently advocated for raising the bar so our children can receive a comprehensive education right here in Asbury Park," Ricks said.

Her running mate Ackerman, a financial services attorney and a former nonprofit manager who has lived in Asbury Park for the last three years, said her background makes her uniquely qualified to serve as an Asbury Park school board member "at this crucial time" when "fiscal responsibility, professionalism and governance are needed more than ever."

She said "our plan starts with improved transparency in board activities, community engagement with parents, students and taxpayers, improved fiscal responsibility and accountability at all levels."

Ricks and Ackerman are running with Latorraca, who has lived in Asbury Park since 2008 and has 30 years of experience in education as a community college administrator and as a teacher. He previously served on the Asbury Park school board from 2016 to 2022, serving as chair of the finance committee in his second term.

Latorraca proudly defended his tenure on the board, citing cutting over $20 million in expenses and receiving an over 90% effective rating by the state because of it.

"While doing that we were inclemently increasing student test scores, which have recently dropped back to the bottom," he said.

Latorraca disputed district claims that it was moving in the right direction after it cut per-pupil cost s.

"When I was on the board from 2018 through 2022, the average cost per student was $31,584. The current board majority saw that number rise to $37,192 in 2023-24," he said. " The cited cost per student of $32,704, which is still above Asbury Park’s five-year average, is an estimated number. For the past five years, the actual number has always been significantly higher than the estimated number."

He added that the estimated number assumes that the Asbury Park School District will gain 290 students this year, according to the 2025 budget. "In the past two years, the district has lost 265 students. In the past five years, the district has lost 624 students.," Latorraca said.

"We are concerned with what the process was to appoint Mr. Gerbino," Latorraca added. "Who applied for the position? Who was involved in the decision-making? Were non-board members involved? How were they involved? Why was one board member not notified of Mr. Gerbino’s application until a vote to appoint him was taken? When will a search for a permanent superintendent take place? Why has the process resulted in paying both Dr. Adams’ and Mr. Gerbino’s salaries and benefits since February 2024?"

Support Asbury's Children makes their case

Maghsood of the Support Asbury's Children ticket has lived in Asbury Park since 2012 and was appointed to the board earlier this year.

"I am running as a mom with a child who attends Asbury Park public schools, just like my running mate (Brascomb). Our ticket represents fresh new leadership with three minority women, who support the recent changes , beginning the process to sell empty buildings and a literacy program that is finally going be based on science," Maghsood said.

The district had been paying $270,730 in rent annually for the central offices on Fourth Avenue. However, in June the district relocated the administrative offices to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Middle School on Bangs Avenue after the board of education negotiated out of the lease.

Maghsood praised moving the district's central office into an existing school to save tax dollars and said, "we cut over a million dollars in administrative positions."

"This is only in the past few months, cleaning up the mess of past administrations, including those led by my opponents, the previous and current board members. We are running because we cannot go back to the well-intended-yet-bad decision that led us to high-tax, poor test results and bloated administration," Maghsood said.

Maghsood's running mate Brascomb, 33, is a tutor and said she has "an extensive background in community service" and partners with Asbury Park Little League and various organizations throughout the community.

"I am well-versed in the needs of the children and what is going on in our city. I have personally been affected by the chaos of Asbury Park School District and I have a personal investment in this election, in that my child attends the middle school here," Brascomb said.

She added "we can't afford to go back to what we've had before. We need to do something different."

Their running mate, Soria-Flores, has lived in Asbury Park since coming to the city in 1981 from Peru. Her background is in health education and has worked with nonprofits for 16 years running programs for pregnant women, post-partum women and parenting groups.

Soria-Flores said that "being able to be that change, that (advocate) for parents, for families, especially those with no voice" is the foundation of her campaign, as well as her ticket.

Immigrant students

Maghsood said one key issue facing the district is the influx of children from immigrant families.

"Over half of Asbury Park students speak Spanish or Creole as their first language. Many of them have just got into this country with no formal education. They have to sit a classroom eight months later to take standard tests," Maghsood said. "As an immigrant myself, I moved to America at 17 not knowing a lick of English and a month later, I had to take SAT. When I am re-elected this will be my top priority, to address literacy at no cost to our district."

Maghsood said she would use several strategies, including fully implementing the Wilson Reading System, a structured, research-based literacy program, as well as utilizing state and federal grants, partnering with nonprofits, and professional development programs.

Ackerman said she agreed, but added the issue is there are not enough bilingual teachers in the district.

"The first step in addressing the failings in our testing is to work directly with the teachers to determine what their needs are in order to be able to teach children that speak a different language," Ackerman said. "We need to engage the community and we need to have direct lines of communication with the teachers."

She advocated bringing back some liaison programs, so more parents will find there is someone ready to answer their questions.

Soria-Flores agreed that as board members they need to make sure that they have connections to the parents and community. She pointed out that because her first language is Spanish, "I would be able to directly communicate with families."

Bascomb said "our town is diverse, but if you look at our schools the majority of our students are Black and brown, and our board does not reflect that at all."

The city's overall Black community as of 2023 makes up 36% (down from more than 42% in 2020) of the total population, while Hispanics are over 20% and non-Hispanic whites are 38%, according to the most recent Census data .

But among the school district's children, white students make up just 3%, while 48.6% are Hispanic/Latino and 42% are Black, according to district figures.

While four African-American members have been on the board this year, including the board president, the remaining five seats are not held by any Latinos. The city has a significant Haitian American population, and none of the board is fluent in Creole.

"How does a parent from the Westside feel when the majority of the board is (white) or higher income?" Bascomb asked. "They might not feel they can relate. I think it is important the board reflects our town, our students and everyone that is involved."

Latorraca said the district has to go beyond connecting with parents in the traditional sense, such as through a back-to-school night.

"We have to go to the parents themselves, in particularly with a lot of parents we have sit down and say how can we help out? Learning is beyond the student, learning involves the family. Sometimes family issues, sometimes poverty-related challenges are critical," Latorraca said. "(We have to) determine what we can do as individuals, and as a school district, to help parents at that individual level."

Charles Daye is the metro reporter for Asbury Park and Neptune, with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. Contact him: CDaye@gannettnj.com @CharlesDayeAPP

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: This year Asbury Park school chief was fired and 34 jobs were cut. What should voters do?