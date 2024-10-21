Open in App
    • App.com | Asbury Park Press

    Ocean County residents can vote early in person at these locations starting Oct. 26

    By APP.com Digital Desk,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WHB7N_0wFJuUDv00

    This year's presidential election is the first in which New Jersey residents can cast an early vote since the state approved the voting option in 2021.

    Residents can vote early in person on a voting machine for nine days before the general election on Nov. 5 at designated voting locations.

    Early voting will begin on Saturday, Oct. 26, and go until Sunday, Nov. 3. Hours will be Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointments are necessary.

    Ocean County early voting locations

    • Berkeley — Berkeley Library, 30 Station Road, Bayville
    • Brick — Brick Library, 301 Chambers Bridge Road
    • Jackson — Jackson Library, 2 Jackson Drive
    • Lacey — Charles A. Smith Community Center, 15 E Lacey Road, Forked River
    • Lakewood — Lakewood Municipal Building, 231 3rd Street
    • Lavallette Borough — Upper Shores Library, 112 Jersey City Ave
    • Little Egg Harbor — Little Egg Harbor Library, 290 Mathison Road
    • Manchester — Mancchester Library, 21 S Colonial Drive
    • Stafford — Ocean County Souther Resource Center, 179 S Main Street, Manahawkin
    • Toms River — Toms River Library, 101 Washington Street

    NorthJersey.com reporter Kristie Cattafi contributed to this story .

    This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Ocean County residents can vote early in person at these locations starting Oct. 26

    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    oluchi juliet
    7h ago
    The address, please?
    Karl Anderson
    1d ago
    I’m not a fan of early voting but I might be doing it this year. I wish it was paper ballots no machines one day vote!!! Our system is broken and it’s not by mistake!!!
    View all comments
