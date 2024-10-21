This year's presidential election is the first in which New Jersey residents can cast an early vote since the state approved the voting option in 2021.

Residents can vote early in person on a voting machine for nine days before the general election on Nov. 5 at designated voting locations.

Early voting will begin on Saturday, Oct. 26, and go until Sunday, Nov. 3. Hours will be Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointments are necessary.

Ocean County early voting locations

Berkeley — Berkeley Library, 30 Station Road, Bayville

Brick — Brick Library, 301 Chambers Bridge Road

Jackson — Jackson Library, 2 Jackson Drive

Lacey — Charles A. Smith Community Center, 15 E Lacey Road, Forked River

Lakewood — Lakewood Municipal Building, 231 3rd Street

Lavallette Borough — Upper Shores Library, 112 Jersey City Ave

Little Egg Harbor — Little Egg Harbor Library, 290 Mathison Road

Manchester — Mancchester Library, 21 S Colonial Drive

Stafford — Ocean County Souther Resource Center, 179 S Main Street, Manahawkin

Toms River — Toms River Library, 101 Washington Street

NorthJersey.com reporter Kristie Cattafi contributed to this story .

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Ocean County residents can vote early in person at these locations starting Oct. 26