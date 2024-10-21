Open in App
    App.com | Asbury Park Press

    Monmouth County residents can vote early in person at these locations starting Oct. 26

    By APP.com Digital Desk,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pFH0J_0wFJuTLC00

    This year's presidential election is the first in which New Jersey residents can cast an early vote since the state approved the voting option in 2021.

    Residents can vote early in person on a voting machine for nine days before the general election on Nov. 5 at designated voting locations.

    Early voting will begin on Saturday, Oct. 26, and go until Sunday, Nov. 3. Hours will be Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointments are necessary.

    Monmouth County early voting locations

    • Colts Neck — Colts Neck Library, 2 Veterans Way
    • Hazlet — Monnouth County Library: Hazlet Branch, 251 Middle Road
    • Howell — Church of St. Veronica (Gymnasium), 4219 Route 9 North
    • Little Silver Borough — Little Silver Women's Club, 111 Church Street
    • Long Branch City — Brookdale Community College: Long Branch Campus (2nd floor), 213 Broadway
    • Manalapan Township — Monmouth County Library, 125 Symmes Road
    • Middletown Township — Croydon Hall (Assembly Hall), 900 Leonardville Road
    • Neptune — Neptune Senior Center (Fitness Center), 1607 Corlies Ave
    • Spring Lake Heights Borough — Cornelius V. Kelly Community Center, 902 Ocean Road
    • Upper Freehold — Hope Fire Co. #1, 82 Route 526, Allentown

    NorthJersey.com reporter Kristie Cattafi contributed to this story .

    This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Monmouth County residents can vote early in person at these locations starting Oct. 26

    Beverly Strauss
    13h ago
    That’s fine but when will the sample ballots be mailed! I would like to see everything on that ballot especially if there is a question or two that we might be voting on! Also would like to see all the candidates so that I make sure whom I am voting for! I am pretty much sure, but I don’t like surprises!
