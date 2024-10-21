Monmouth County residents can vote early in person at these locations starting Oct. 26

This year's presidential election is the first in which New Jersey residents can cast an early vote since the state approved the voting option in 2021.

Residents can vote early in person on a voting machine for nine days before the general election on Nov. 5 at designated voting locations.

Early voting will begin on Saturday, Oct. 26, and go until Sunday, Nov. 3. Hours will be Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointments are necessary.

Monmouth County early voting locations

Colts Neck — Colts Neck Library, 2 Veterans Way

Hazlet — Monnouth County Library: Hazlet Branch, 251 Middle Road

Howell — Church of St. Veronica (Gymnasium), 4219 Route 9 North

Little Silver Borough — Little Silver Women's Club, 111 Church Street

Long Branch City — Brookdale Community College: Long Branch Campus (2nd floor), 213 Broadway

Manalapan Township — Monmouth County Library, 125 Symmes Road

Middletown Township — Croydon Hall (Assembly Hall), 900 Leonardville Road

Neptune — Neptune Senior Center (Fitness Center), 1607 Corlies Ave

Spring Lake Heights Borough — Cornelius V. Kelly Community Center, 902 Ocean Road

Upper Freehold — Hope Fire Co. #1, 82 Route 526, Allentown

NorthJersey.com reporter Kristie Cattafi contributed to this story

