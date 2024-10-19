Monmouth football routs Bryant, 55-17, as Hawks win for fourth time in five games

Just how good is Monmouth football this season?

We’re about to find out. And if Saturday’s dominating 55-17 victory over Bryant was any indication, the Hawks might be very good.

With a fourth win in five games, Monmouth pounded Bryant from the outset at Kessler Stadium in West Long Branch, building a 21-0 first quarter lead and never letting up against the CAA cellar dwellers. By game’s end, Monmouth had 584 yards of offense and 328 yards on the ground, while holding Bryant to just 303 yards.

Monmouth (4-3, 2-1 CAA) now braces for five brutal weeks that will decide the team’s fate, beginning with next Saturday’s visit from Towson, receiving votes in the two national FCS polls, Then comes No. 17/16 Rhode Island on Nov. 2, No. 19/24 New Hampshire on Nov. 9, No. 5/5 Villanova on Nov. 16 and Stony Brook, receiving votes, on Nov. 23.

If Monmouth can win a couple of the games against ranked teams it would set the stage for possible inclusion in the FCS Playoffs as an at-large entrant. The Hawks last win over a ranked team came on Sept. 24, 2022, when they beat No. 10/9 Villanova, 49-42. Their last playoff appearance was during the pandemic-shortened 2021 spring season, with their last playoff appearance during a full season coming in 2019.

The defense seemed to take another step forward, with the starting unit keeping Bryant (2-5, 0-3 CAA) out of the end zone, with their only TD over the first three quarters coming on a kickoff return by Keylijah Williams.

Monmouth’s Rodney Nelson ran for 102 yards on 16 carries, and Sone Ntoh ran for four TDs.

Meanwhile, quarterback Derek Robertson was efficient, throwing for 237 yards and three TDs, on 22-of-27 passing, in three quarters of work. Robertson has had five games over 350 passing yards this season, but his heroics weren’t needed in this one.

Josh Derry, who led the nation in receiving yards before missing two games with a knee injury, returned and caught seven passes for 87 yards.

It was a continuation of the Hawks’ solid play, which actually began when they had then-nationally ranked Lafayette all-but beaten before giving up two TDs in the final minute in Week 2. They then reeled off three straight wins before falling to unbeaten Delaware, 42-35, two weeks ago heading into a bye week.

Ntoh, who came into the game tied for the FCS lead in rushing TDs with 13, got his first of the game less than five minutes in, barreling into the end zone from five yards out to give Monmouth a 7-0 lead on its opening possession.

After a long kickoff return gave Bryant the ball in Monmouth territory, the defense stepped up and got a fourth-down stop. On the first play, T.J. Speight took a reverse running to the right and straked through the Bulldogs ’ defense on a 65-yard TD run, his third straight game with a long score on a run, catch or kickoff return.

The one area that struggled was special teams, beginning with Williams’ 86-yard return. They also missed a field goal and extra point.

Robertson found Tra Neal on a 16-yard TD hookup to make it 27-7 with six minutes left in the first half. After Bryant made it 27-10, Monmouth scored 28 unanswered points before the end of the third quarter to turn it into a blowout.

Pregame

Monmouth football vs. Bryant: Scouting report, prediction as Hawks face key CAA test

WEST LONG BRANCH – One game at a time, right?

That’s the time-honored coaching mantra designed to keep players focused on the task at hand, which for Monmouth is Saturday’s Coastal Athletic Association clash with Bryant at Kessler Stadium.

And while everyone in the CAA seems capable of rising up and winning on a given Saturday, a peek at the remaining schedule makes clear how important the Bryant game is, with kickoff at 1 p.m. (SNY; FloFootball).

Once Monmouth (3-3, 1-1 CAA) is done with Bryant (2-4, 0-2 CAA), the next five weeks are a gauntlet of teams that are part of the national conversation, including: Towson, receiving votes in both national top-25 polls, on Oct. 26; No. 17/16 Rhode Island on Nov. 2; No. 19/24 New Hampshire on Nov. 9; No. 5/5 Villanova on Nov. 16; and Stony Brook, receiving votes, on Nov. 23.

So for the Hawks, also receiving votes, winning at home against a team below them in the standings is imperative, with a run of contenders looming on the horizon.

Monmouth had its three-game winning streak snapped last time out, falling to Delaware, 42-35. The Blue Hens are the lone common opponent, with Bryant losing, 48-17.

Here’s our scouting report on today’s Monmouth-Bryant game:

When Monmouth has the ball

The expected return of WR Josh Derry, who led the nation in receiving yards before missing two games with a knee injury, is a big boost. But his absence showed just how deep the Hawks’ are at the position, with TJ Speight s tepping up with a pair of big games. QB Derek Robertson has thrown for over 350 yards in five of six games this season, and tops the nation in passing yards-per-game at 339.5. The Hawks’ three-man rotation in the backfield of Rodney Nelson , Sone Ntoh , with 13 rushing TDs to lead the nation, and Makhi Green has developed a nice chemistry behind and improving offensive line, averaging 235 yards over the past four games, including 112 yards last time out against FBS-bound Delaware, featuring a top-10 FCS defense. Bryant is giving up 142.9 yards-per-game, with Albany rushing for 158 yards last game. Frosh LB Cole Nilles has been a force so far, leading the team in tackles, tackles for losses and quarterback hurries. DB Olatunde Mkparu is second on the team in tackles, with four pass breakups and an interception. LB Ben Silver , a St. Peter’s Prep product, leads the Bulldogs with 4.5 sacks.

When Bryant has the ball

The Bulldogs’ offense presents some unique challenges, beginning with Sr. WR L andon Rugierri, who caught 10 passes for 190 yards and 3 TDs vs. Brown two games back, and is averaging 17.1 yards-per-catch with nine TDs for the season. It will be the latest test for a young secondary, which has reduced the number of big plays but is giving up a lot of yardage, with Delaware throwing for 298 yards and three TDs. Behind graduate QB Jarrett Guest , Bryant ranks No. 9 nationally in passing offense at 283 yards-per-game. Putting pressure on Guest, who is able to extend plays with his legs, will be imperative. Monmouth has just five sacks in six games, and just two by defensive linemen, with 1.5 of those sacks by DE Justin O’Bannon . What Bryant has struggled to do is run the ball, ranking 112 th nationally at 91.7 yards-per-game. Monmouth has not held a team under 100 yards on the ground this season, and gave up 309 yards to Delaware. Monmouth needs to win the battle in the trenches in this one.

Prediction

Monmouth 45, Bryant 24.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Monmouth football routs Bryant, 55-17, as Hawks win for fourth time in five games