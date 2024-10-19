Two Wall women used debit card without permission, withdrawing more than $12,000: Police

WALL — Two township women have been accused of using a debit card without the permission of a person they lived with, withdrawing more than $12,000 from early June to early August, police said.

Lisa Sperry, 60, and Jordan Gruber, 34, were both charged with several counts of theft by unlawful taking - 13 for Sperry and nine for Gruber.

They were arrested Oct. 11 and taken to Monmouth County Jail in Freehold Township. They have since been released.

According to affidavits of probable cause, Wall detectives obtained surveillance video from a Bank of America branch where the thefts happened. The victim identified the two women making the withdrawals in the videos as people he resided with, according to the affidavits.

Gruber withdrew funds nine times between June 6 and Aug. 5 amounting to $8,236, according to the complaint against her.

Sperry made 13 ATM withdrawals between June 27 and July 18, amounting to $11,302, according to a complaint. It's unclear whether some of the charges against each women were for the same withdrawals that both women made together.

Attorney information was not immediately available. Messages left on phones listed as those of Gruber and Sperry were not returned.

