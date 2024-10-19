Open in App
    Two Wall women used debit card without permission, withdrawing more than $12,000: Police

    By Ken Serrano, Asbury Park Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bYkey_0wDNzeUa00

    WALL — Two township women have been accused of using a debit card without the permission of a person they lived with, withdrawing more than $12,000 from early June to early August, police said.

    Lisa Sperry, 60, and Jordan Gruber, 34, were both charged with several counts of theft by unlawful taking - 13 for Sperry and nine for Gruber.

    They were arrested Oct. 11 and taken to Monmouth County Jail in Freehold Township. They have since been released.

    According to affidavits of probable cause, Wall detectives obtained surveillance video from a Bank of America branch where the thefts happened. The victim identified the two women making the withdrawals in the videos as people he resided with, according to the affidavits.

    Gruber withdrew funds nine times between June 6 and Aug. 5 amounting to $8,236, according to the complaint against her.

    More: Former Howell man used COVID relief funds to buy 100K truck, property in Texas: Feds

    Sperry made 13 ATM withdrawals between June 27 and July 18, amounting to $11,302, according to a complaint. It's unclear whether some of the charges against each women were for the same withdrawals that both women made together.

    Attorney information was not immediately available. Messages left on phones listed as those of Gruber and Sperry were not returned.

    Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news and investigations. Reach him at 732-643-4029 or at kserrano@gannettnj.com .

    This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Two Wall women used debit card without permission, withdrawing more than $12,000: Police

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Wendy Williamson
    1d ago
    I know someone who just took 10k from her sister who has dementia. aps made her return it. sick family
    View all comments
