New Jersey named one of most-haunted states in America. Here's one especially spooky spot

Just in time for spooky season, New Jersey has been named one of the most haunted states in America.

That's according to a report from memorial product company Affordable Urns , which analyzed data on paranormal sightings to find the top haunted places across the U.S.

If one believes in such things, of course.

“This Halloween, we're shining a flickering candle on America's most haunted locations. But be warned: those who seek out these paranormal hotspots may find more than they bargained for,” said Alex Wilson, CEO and founder of Affordable Urns, in a news release.

The study looked at data from reported sightings at the paranormal website theshadowlands.net/places, then combined that with the area of each state in square miles to determine a "Paranormal Activity Score."

The study found that New Jersey ranks fourth-most-haunted.

"New Jersey's diverse landscape, from bustling cities to the mysterious Pine Barrens, offers varied haunting experiences," the study said.

The study also named a paranormal highlight for each state in their top 10.

New Jersey's?

The Emlen Physick Estate in Cape May.

"Built in 1879, this 18-room mansion is home to several restless spirits, including Dr. Emlen Physick himself, whose apparition roams the halls in period dress," the report claims.

"Visitors report chilling encounters throughout the house, from phantom touches in the bedrooms to inexplicable whispers in empty rooms. The estate's most unsettling resident might be the ghostly dog, believed to be Dr. Physick's beloved pet, whose spectral form darts between rooms with an otherworldly jingle of its collar. As night falls, the Emlen Physick Estate pulses with supernatural energy, daring guests to confront the spirits that stubbornly cling to their grand Victorian home."

Most haunted states in America

Here are the Top 10 Most Haunted States, according to the study:

Rhode Island Connecticut Massachusettes New Jersey Delaware Pennsylvania Maryland Ohio Indiana Kentucky

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: New Jersey named one of most-haunted states in America. Here's one especially spooky spot