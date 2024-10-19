Open in App
    3 NJ hospitals earn top spots on US News 2024-25 Best Children’s Hospitals list

    By Tamara Walker, Asbury Park Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q2Drn_0wDMoF0p00

    U.S. News & World Report released its annual rankings list for the Best Children's hospitals for 2024-2025 .

    According to the report, U.S. News compiled and analyzed medical data from 200 facilities. Only 108 centers returned enough data to be evaluated in at least one specialty.

    The information outlines the best regional children's hospitals across New Jersey.

    Two Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center - earned the No. 1 spot for the fourth straight year and they also rank tenth for Mid-Atlantic Region. Both hospitals are nationally ranked in three specialties: behavioral health, endocrinology and urology.

    “While it’s never easy to have to bring your child to the hospital, we hope to be able to provide parents some comfort in knowing they have access to nationally recognized care at one of Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health hospitals,” said Robert C. Garrett, the group chief executive officer.

    The Bristol-Myers Squibb Children's Hospital at RWJ University Hospital in New Brunswick earned the No. 2 spot and ranked fourteenth for the Mid-Atlantic Region. The hospital is nationally ranked in two specialties: pediatric orthopedics and pediatric urology.

    "Being recognized among the nation's best children's hospitals by U.S. News & World Report is a tremendous honor for RWJBarnabas Health. It's a testament to the tireless dedication of our entire pediatric team — physicians, nurses, staff, and researchers — who work seamlessly across our network to deliver exceptional, comprehensive care to children and their families,” said Dr. Fernando Ferrer, chief pediatric officer for RWJBarnabas Health.

    Best Children's Hospitals in New Jersey

    • Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital Hackensack University Medical Center at Hackensack Meridian Health (Hackensack)
    • K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Neptune)
    • Bristol-Myers Squibb Children's Hospital at RWJ University Hospital (New Brunswick)

    This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: 3 NJ hospitals earn top spots on US News 2024-25 Best Children’s Hospitals list

